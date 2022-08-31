The move comes as part of Softline’s newly announced Innovation Growth Programme

The new initiative aims to strengthen the company’s multi-cloud offering as it continues to rapidly grow its business in emerging markets

LONDON, United Kingdom - Softline (LSE: SFTL), the global IT and digital transformation solutions and services provider, today announced the launch of its Innovation Growth Programme. As part of this initiative, Softline has unveiled plans to recruit c. 350 talented specialists in key vendor solutions such as Google, AWS, Apple, Cisco, and VMware among others.

This new initiative is aimed at strengthening Softline’s capability to offer customers bespoke multi-cloud solutions which address a full range of digital transformation and cyber-security requirements. The move is targeted at high-potential emerging economies in regions such as APAC, the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, which are key markets for the leading software provider.

Furthermore, Softline Education will be a core component of the new initiative, enabling the business to develop and deliver its bespoke training to further support companies on their digital transformation journeys. Softline Education and the recently acquired Academy IT create, develop, and deploy bespoke corporate training solutions for different aspects of digital transformation. This is key to deliver innovation through the bespoke deployment of the learning management systems to improve and support any corporate EdTech initiative.

The project – led by Andrew Morrison, Global SVP, Solutions & Services at Softline International – will draw on Softline’s global talent pool and development labs, as well as partnerships with local and global vendors, to deliver innovations and solutions which can secure businesses’ digital assets, improve their operating efficiency, and unlock their potential.

Commenting on the project, Andrew Morrison said: “Continued innovation is essential in our world of IT solutions and services. To meet all of our customers’ needs we provide consulting, design, implementation and management for all of their hardware, software, development and service requirements. Working with a diverse group of the world's leading technology vendors is an essential part of this strategy. Our continued innovation growth investments and programmes ensure we can offer the right solutions to a business’ specific problems. This is why our partnerships with the world’s best technology companies and innovators are an invaluable part of our commitment to customers.”

Hervé Tessler, CEO of Softline International said on the initiative: “Given the pace of digitalisation in our lives today, innovation is critical to a business’ survival in the digital economy. One key pillar of this approach at Softline is our Innovation Growth Programme. This step represents our sincere intent to lead the field in meaningful innovation and cybersecurity solutions for customers in all sectors, irrespective of where they are based. We are confident that we will be able to leverage our partnerships, talent pool, and reputation for delivering change to help businesses secure their systems and optimise how they work with their teams and their offering for customers.”

About Softline

Softline today is a leading global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cyber security, with its headquarters in London. The company enables, facilitates and accelerates the digital transformation of its customers’ businesses, connecting over 150,000 organizations from all industries with over 6,000 best-in-class IT vendors, and delivering its own services and solutions. Foundation of Softline’s growth is so-called three-dimensional strategy, which includes geographic, portfolio and sales channel expansion. This strategy is supported by energetic M&A activity, so Softline is benefiting from the on-going consolidation of the industry.

Thanks to this strategy, Softline is currently one of the fastest growing companies in the sector. Softline delivered turnover of US$2.2 billion in fiscal year 2021. In October 2021, the company conducted a primary listing on the London stock exchange.

Softline’s 8,400 employees work in almost 60 countries throughout Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa - markets with significant growth potential.