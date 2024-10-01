Sofitel is thrilled to announce a key milestone as part of its strategic growth plan with the signing of its first branded residences in the United Arab Emirates: Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai. combining the luxurious service of a 5-star hotel with the comfort of home, this development introduces 70 exceptional residences, offering a private haven in the heart of the city.



Located in the iconic Downtown Dubai district, just a stone’s throw from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai provides unparalleled access to world-class restaurants, cultural attractions, and renowned boutiques. Residents will experience a unique blend of Middle Eastern culture and modern French aesthetics, seamlessly integrated into every living space.



"As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Sofitel brand throughout 2024, this project marks an exciting new chapter for us, bringing our signature French zest and heartfelt service to the real estate market in Dubai. Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai will set a new standard in luxury living, offering an unmatched lifestyle experience in one of the city’s most exclusive areas. With Sofitel’s rich heritage and our ongoing commitment to redefining luxury living, this project is the perfect fit for the branded residences market.



We are thrilled to welcome future residents to this unparalleled living experience in one of the world’s most vibrant cities." Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel, Sofitel Legend, MGallery, and Emblems.



The 6 exceptional penthouses and 64 residences offer a variety of premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, a café, an immersive cinema room, and a health club with a stunning 15-meter swimming pool.



Additional services such as 24/7 concierge, valet services, and à la carte options inspired by Sofitel’s French zest like personal chefs, childcare, and in-residence housekeeping are available to ensure that residents enjoy an elevated lifestyle.



This new residential development further strengthens Sofitel’s presence in the luxury segment in UAE, targeting the real estate business and diversifying its business lines. Jean-Baptiste Recher, Regional Vice President of Development for Accor’s Luxury Brands based in Dubai, commented: “Sofitel brings key aspects to this real estate project, such as brand reputation, luxury service standards like concierge, spa, kids club, screening room and a cafe, among other services that make this project a standout offering in the luxury segment. With its strategic location, we are confident it will be a success, for both homeowners seeking a luxury product, services and experiences as well as for investors and supporting business partners.”



Azha Properties, renowned for its visionary approach to developing mixed-use real estate across the UAE, is behind this landmark project. Imad Dana, CEO of Azha Properties comments: “The Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai places residents in the heart of the city’s iconic Downtown district. They will be able to feel the pulse of this vibrant city while enveloped in the sense of tranquility offered by the residences.”



This exclusive development marks a new chapter in Dubai’s branded residences market, with Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty playing a pivotal role in supporting the project’s sales and marketing activities. Known for their unmatched expertise in super-prime real estate, Sotheby’s has positioned themselves as the go-to agency for branded residences in Dubai, driving record-breaking sales and elevating the city’s luxury real estate market. The sales prices for Sofitel Residences Downtown, Dubai start at AED 2.1 million.



Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai is supported by Accor One Living, an industry-first 360º platform focused on the development, design, and operation of mixed-use projects and branded homeowner communities.



Through Accor One Living, homeowners, guests, and partners are connected to Accor’s diverse ecosystem of brands, expertise, and solutions - creating a constant flow of new opportunities to live, work, and play.



The completion of Sofitel Residences Downtown Dubai is expected by Q4 2026. This project is part of Sofitel's broader strategy to expand its luxury footprint in the region. Alongside the new residences, Sofitel's presence in the UAE includes the recently open Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah, Sofitel Dubai the Palm, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk, and Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach.



ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries, with 5,700 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore.



Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit group.accor.com or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.



ABOUT SOFITEL

A pioneer of French luxury hospitality since 1964, Sofitel today embodies heartfelt and committed luxury with a French zest. A seamless blend of the richness of each local culture and the French joie de vivre, the brand delights travelers who appreciate delicacy and subtle refinement, offering them heartfelt and authentic service. At Sofitel, beauty is in the details: life's simple pleasures such as gastronomy and sleep are art forms for an incomparable experience.



Sofitel now boasts more than 120 hotels, all elegant and unique, in the world's most sought-after destinations. Among its most remarkable properties: Sofitel Le Scribe Paris Opera, Sofitel London St James, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sofitel Mexico City Reforma and Sofitel Ambassador Seoul. The brand also offers a selection of heritage luxury hotels under the Sofitel Legend banner, renowned for their timeless elegance and fascinating history, such as Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan, Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena and Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi.



Sofitel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.



sofitel.com | all.com | group.accor.com



ABOUT AZHA PROPERTIES LLC

Azha Properties LLC, is the holding company for the AZHA Brand. It is a property developer specializing in investing, developing, establishing and managing real estate projects which successfully developed numerous projects from conception to completion, including residential buildings, villas, industrial warehouses, etc… With a keen eye for opportunity and a passion for creating value, several projects are currently under construction ranging from the Sofitel Branded Residences in Downtown Dubai, a 70 ultra luxury and branded apartments under Azha Downtown Residences LLC, to a Residential Tower in Jumeirah Village Triangle under Azha JVT Residences LLC, and a mixed-use development offering over 1,800 different types of residential, commercial and retail units in Ajman under Azha Community LLC. Other projects are in the design phase.



ABOUT DUBAI SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty is a leading luxury real estate broker specialising in the prime and super-prime markets. The agency brings expertise to a discerning clientele across Dubai’s most sought-after areas, including Emirates Hills, District One, Palm Jumeirah, and beyond. As part of the global Sotheby’s International Realty network, it offers unrivalled access to a global audience across 84 countries and territories.