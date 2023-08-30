Dubai - Sofitel Dubai Downtown, the French elegance in the heart of the iconic downtown Dubai has enhanced its unwavering commitment to sustainable hospitality. The hotel and its dedicated management team have joined forces to champion sustainability and environmental care through a series of innovative measures.

In a bold move towards eliminating single-use plastic, Sofitel Dubai Downtown has established an in-house bottling plant that produces glass water bottles for the rooms, and meetings. The hotel has also taken steps to inform and engage guests in their sustainability efforts by highlighting reduced water and electricity consumption in linen cleaning. Moreover, all amenities are paper-packaged, while plastic take-away containers have been replaced with biodegradable materials, paper straws have replaced their plastic counterparts, and dining and cocktail cutlery have all transitioned to sustainable wooden alternatives. Additionally, the hotel has embraced digital transformation by digitizing all outlet menus minimizing their environmental footprint and implementing an innovative online system that not only streamlines operations but also significantly reduces paper and archive costs by an impressive 70%, making a substantial contribution to the hotel's overall sustainability efforts.

Taking a proactive stance on waste reduction, Sofitel Dubai Downtown has implemented conscious choices that make a significant impact. Today, all guest rooms feature convenient toiletry dispensers holding 400 ml of product that can be used until empty, greatly reducing waste compared to single-use bottles. Moreover, the hotel has introduced chemical dispensers to ensure standardized and tamper-proof dilution of laundry further contributing to their eco-friendly initiatives.

Recently, Sofitel Dubai Downtown has embraced the electric vehicle revolution by installing EV chargers in their parking. This initiative aims to facilitate and encourage the use of electric vehicles, further cementing their dedication to a greener future.

"We are committed to being a leader in sustainable hospitality," said Caroline Trichet, General Manager of Sofitel Dubai Downtown. "We are proud of the initiatives we have implemented to reduce waste, conserve energy, and promote sustainability throughout our operations. Sofitel Dubai Downtown continues to explore more possibilities to drive our objective of sustainable practices.”

Additionally, the hotel hosted a sustainability-focused, back to school event with a workshop to enlighten young kids on zero waste. The educational workshop was designed to engage young minds in a series of hands-on activities, games, and interactive sessions and in learning about efficient sustainability through subjects like art and craft, science experiments, storytelling, team-building games and much more.

Sofitel Dubai Downtown`s commitment to a better life is also demonstrated through various initiatives for diversity and inclusion. As an active RiiSE member, the hotel has given the opportunity to women “Heartists” to grow with free access to “Accor's Global Leadership Program”, in addition to wellness support, extended maternity leave, and flexible schedules. Moreover, the hotel is collaborating with 'Evolvin' Women' to provide job opportunities and empower women from difficult backgrounds in Africa. The hotel`s commitment to inclusivity is mirrored in its recruitment with over 35 different nationalities within its staff, encompassing diverse backgrounds. In addition, the hotel recently partnered with Al Noor Dubai to provide training and opportunities for People of Determination in the hospitality field, two of them later being hired by the hotel. Recognized for its success, Sofitel Dubai Downtown has earned accolades like the Best Women in Leadership Program category at the prestigious Employee Happiness Summit and Awards.

With their unparalleled efforts, Sofitel Dubai Downtown remains a beacon of sustainable excellence in the hospitality landscape.

