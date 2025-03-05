Hosting a workshop exclusively for the university’s Foundation year and Bachelor of Fine Arts students, Snap’s Global head of AR Developer Relations showcased the future of Augmented Reality and career pathways at Snap

Middle East — Dedicated to empowering the next generation of Augmented Reality (AR) innovators, Snap Inc. teamed up with Virginia Commonwealth University School of Arts Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) to host an exclusive AR workshop for 50 Foundation year and Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) students at Web Summit Qatar. The workshop, titled “Building a Snapchat Lens, Building Your Career,” provided students with a unique opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge from industry leaders, equipping them with the tools needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving AR landscape.

The session, led by Joseph Darko, Snap Inc.'s Global Head of AR Developer Relations, was designed to showcase both the creative and technical potential of AR technology. Augmented Reality is digitally overlaid onto the real world, which Snap believes is the healthiest, most compelling way to communicate. Over the years, Snap's AR technology has evolved significantly, transitioning from fun, playful lenses to a powerful tool for both personal expression and business innovation. Globally, Snapchat sees over 6 billion AR Lens plays every day on average, and in the MENA region, more than 85% of daily users interact with Lenses each day.

Committed to empowering the next generation, Snap taught students how to build their own Snapchat Lens, while also introducing them to practical strategies for succeeding in the AR developer community. Through its longstanding investments in AR, Snap is not only shaping the future of communication but empowering the next generation of developers in the region, aligning with the digital transformation agendas of the Middle East.

“Augmented Reality is the next frontier in human connection, and it was incredible to share the secrets to AR success with the talented students at VCUarts Qatar,” said Joseph Darko, Global Head of AR Developer Relations at Snap Inc. “This workshop showcased how AR can amplify creativity, drive innovation across industries, and create tangible career opportunities for aspiring developers. At Snap, we’re committed to building experiences that connect people and brands in authentic, meaningful ways, and we’re proud to support talent in MENA - a region where we see enormous potential for AR to transform all sectors.”

The partnership between Snap and VCUarts Qatar underscores the importance of experiential learning and industry collaboration in preparing students for the future of work. Students who attended the workshop left with a deeper understanding of how AR is already reshaping industries like fashion, sports, tourism, culture and AI—sectors in which Snap is leading the charge in leveraging AR for branding and consumer engagement.

Lejla Niksic, Director of Strategic Engagement at VCUarts Qatar, said, "This collaboration with Snap empowers our students to explore innovative technologies like AR, allowing them to bridge the gap between creativity and the rapidly evolving digital landscape, ensuring they are equipped to lead in a future driven by innovation." Niksic further emphasized, “For VCUarts Qatar, collaborating with Snap enhances our positioning as a key player in fostering cutting-edge creative practices that align with industry needs and technological advancements, ultimately preparing our students to thrive in a world where digital engagement is central to various design fields. The alignment of our shared commitment to creativity and innovation makes this partnership a natural fit, ensuring that our students not only gain valuable skills but also embody the forward-thinking and entrepreneurial spirit that both VCUarts Qatar and Snap strive to cultivate."

Varvera Guljajeva, VCUarts Qatar Associate Professor of Kinetic Imaging, brought her entire class to the Snap workshop at Web Summit Qatar and expressed how meaningful it was for students to hear directly about new developments that they can explore and learn. According to Guljajeva, one of her students already has plans to incorporate Lenses into their current class project to make it more interactive.

As AR continues to redefine consumer experiences across industries, the MENA region is poised for an accelerated demand for skilled AR developers. By supporting initiatives like the VCU workshop, Snap is not only cultivating the next generation of AR creators, but empowering students to explore new, exciting career possibilities within the immersive world of Augmented Reality.

