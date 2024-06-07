The Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the American University in the Emirates (AUE). The MoU aimed at promoting bilateral cooperation and elevating institutional, research, and legal performance, strengthening the UAE’s legal and legislative system.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, and Prof. Muthanna G. Abdul Razzaq, President of the AUE. This MoU covers various areas of cooperation, such as providing legal training in legislation preparation and drafting, conducting joint research and studies, exchanging visits, and holding roundtable discussions on critical issues and topics of mutual interest.

Al Muhairi emphasised the importance of the MoU as a cornerstone for collaborative efforts in the legal, institutional, and research fields. “This MoU lays a solid foundation for bilateral cooperation in legal training, legislative development, and enhancing the legal system and institutional work. Our collaboration with AUE reflects a mutual commitment to developing shared visions and methodologies that enrich legal knowledge. The SLC is dedicated and committed to building partnerships with the leading educational and academic institutions in the UAE, thus contributing to the development of a robust legislative and legal framework grounded in scientific, academic, and research excellence,” H.E. added.

Prof. Abdul Razzaq stated that the MoU represents the AUE’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the SLC, a leading scientific and professional institution in legislative excellence, vital for enriching academic studies. “The MoU is a testament to our dedication to ensuring practical training opportunities for our College of Law alumni, particularly in the area of legislation drafting, moving beyond theoretical knowledge. Therefore, this MoU constitutes a stepping stone for our joint work with the SLC in achieving this goal, which includes conducting joint research; providing mutual training; and holding conferences, seminars, lectures, and workshops in this field. Our shared goal is to advance legal studies in the UAE and the GCC, leveraging both parties' practical and scientific expertise to enrich this sector,” he said.

The scope of cooperation between the SLC and the AUE includes conducting joint research and legal training aimed at nurturing future generations capable of driving legal and legislative excellence. Additionally, the collaboration between the parties involves participating in and contributing to development projects supporting legal work; exchanging of legal and institutional publications and research produced by experts and professionals of the SLC and the AUE; and actively participating in conferences, symposia, lectures, and workshops organised by both parties.

