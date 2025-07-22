AMSTERDAM – SkyTeam has launched the fourth edition of The Aviation Challenge (TAC), its global initiative designed to help accelerate sustainable innovation and knowledge sharing in the aviation industry. For the second year, the global airline alliance has opened the competition to non-SkyTeam airlines, subsidiaries and affiliates.

The theme of TAC 2025 is ‘Impact.’ This theme reflects the Challenge’s commitment to driving tangible and measurable results as it enters its fourth year. Participants will compete by developing and implementing innovative solutions that help advance sustainability in aviation, focusing on key areas such as emissions reduction, energy efficiency and waste management.

“The Aviation Challenge continues to evolve, aiming to deliver measurable impact through industry collaboration. This year, our focus is on turning innovation into action—amplifying ideas that can contribute to meaningful progress today, while creating momentum toward a more sustainable future for aviation. By involving airlines outside of SkyTeam’s alliance and building on the work of previous years, we are encouraging the industry to help reduce the environmental footprint of air travel,” said Patrick Roux, SkyTeam CEO.

To-date, 22 global airlines have confirmed their participation in the 2025 Challenge*, each striving to operate the most sustainable flight possible. For the first time, Transavia Netherlands will participate.

Other confirmed 2025 participants include: Aerolineas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air Europa Express, Air France, China Airlines, Corendon Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Endeavor Air, Garuda Indonesia, Jambojet, Kenya Airways, KLM, KLM Cityhopper, Korean Air, SAS, Saudia, TAROM, TUI, Vietnam Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.

Participants submitted plans for their showcase flight in May 2025 and will continue to make preparations for implementation until September. During the flight window from September 26 to October 26, participants will operate their showcase flights, demonstrating their solutions and contributions to TAC 2025. After evaluation by specialists from the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) and PA Consulting, the winners of 18 award categories will be announced in January 2026. (The complete list of TAC 2025 award categories can be found in the 'Notes for Editors' section.)

Since its inauguration, The Aviation Challenge has involved a total of 28 unique participating airlines. These participants have developed and implemented more than 500 innovative solutions designed to help reduce aviation’s environmental impact.

The Aviation Challenge will continue to evolve annually while maintaining its focus on collective action and real-world implementation. In 2025 and beyond, TAC will further refine the Challenge criteria to align with emerging sustainability priorities, expand participation and build on the successes of previous years.​

Notes: *Registration for new TAC 2025 participants will remain open until the showcase flight window ends.

Aviation Challenge 2025 Award Categories

Awards are organized under four distinct categories:

Direct Impact Awards (By operational area)

Most Impactful Solution – Flight Operations

Most Impactful Solution – Ground Operations

Most Impactful Solution – Cargo

Most Impactful Solution – MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul)

Most Impactful Solution – Catering

Most Impactful Solution – Inflight Products

Organizational Transformation Awards

Sustainability Training & Development

Transformational Impact through SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel)

Sustainable Procurement and Supply Chain Excellence

Data & Insights Pioneer

Leadership Awards

Game Changer of the Year

Team of the Year

Best Cross-Industry Collaboration

Pioneer of the Year

Inspiration Awards

Best Showcase Flight

Best Knowledge-Sharing Contribution

Most Compelling Story

Best In-Depth Article or Report

About The Aviation Challenge

The Aviation Challenge (TAC) is a global SkyTeam initiative that drives real, measurable progress in sustainable aviation. ​By uniting the aviation industry, sustainability leaders and global innovators, TAC fosters the development and ​implementation of solutions that reduce emissions, enhance operational efficiency and advance environmental ​responsibility. The Challenge is not just about ideas—it is about action, data-driven results and scaling proven ​solutions across the industry.​

Through collaboration, transparency and shared learning, TAC accelerates the aviation sector’s transition toward ​a more sustainable future. By showcasing and recognizing real-world impact, TAC empowers airlines to lead the ​way in transforming aviation for generations to come.

About SkyTeam

SkyTeam is the global airline alliance dedicated to transforming the future of travel by powering the smartest and most integrated customer journey. With a focus on innovation and responsibility, SkyTeam and its members work together to connect customers across an extensive global network of 945+ destinations. SkyTeam offers 750+ airport lounges, award-winning SkyPriority airport services and makes travel more rewarding through its members’ loyalty programs. SkyTeam members are Aeroflot (suspended), Aerolíneas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, SAS, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Xiamen Airlines.

Contact: media@skyteam.com