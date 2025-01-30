Second generation of Škoda‘s flagship SUV boasts powerful new appearance, innovative features and even more space

Stunning bold exterior introduces elements of new Škoda‘s “modern solid“ design language

Upgrades include new technologies such as Škoda’s signature TOP LED Matrix headlights and intuitive multipurpose Škoda Smart Dials

More efficiency: Two options for Middle East customers: 1.4 TSI and 2.0 TSI petrol engine options, both paired with DSG automatic transmissions

Safety, security and convenience are taken to the next level with advanced driver assistance systems, and for the first time in an SUV: optional head-up display

Middle East – Škoda has just announced the official launch of the all-new second-generation Kodiaq in the region. Bigger, bolder, and brimming with advanced technology, the new seven-seater flagship SUV is now available across the Middle East, with a starting price of 36,500 USD (excluding VAT). The all-new Kodiaq, designed to specifically meet the dynamic demands of Middle Eastern markets, combines spaciousness, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology to enhance the driving experience. This efficient and stylish SUV builds on Kodiaq’s strong reputation for dependability, modern design and next-level safety with a host of new and improved assistance systems. This regional launch also kicks off a global celebration of Czech craftsmanship for the European brand, as 2025 marks 130 years since the automaker’s inception.

Bold design that commands attention

The all-new Kodiaq’s exterior exudes confidence, featuring Škoda's "Modern Solid" design language, including bold exterior features, which enhance its rugged aerodynamic form. Three trims – Selection, Selection Plus and Sportline – allow for multiple Design Selections to suit individual tastes, a key selling point for customers in the region. Bringing customer appeal to a whole new level, the Kodiaq also offers a range of customisation options. The Selection trim features stylish aerodynamic 18-inch alloy wheels in a silver and black finish; these can go up to 20 inches with the Sportline trim – enhancing look and performance. From there, buyers can choose from nine distinctive exterior colours, including the new Bronx Gold Metallic, which adds a contemporary touch.

The all-new SUV is now even bigger, growing by over six centimetres, offering more space and versatility than ever before. The car comfortably seats up to seven passengers without compromising on its already generous luggage capacity, which offers an ample space of 845 litres with the third row of seats folded, making it the perfect companion for families and adventurers. For even greater practicality, the maximum boot capacity increases to an outstanding 2,035 litres with both rows of rear seats folded. A standout feature of its bold redesign is the optional second-generation TOP LED Matrix headlights, which now deliver 50 per cent more light segments and 15 per cent greater light output than the previous model, significantly boosting safety and visibility on the road.

The new front grille, with its optional horizontal light strip, adds to the Kodiaq's distinctive and commanding visual identity. Other striking updates include squared-off wheel arches and an extended roof spoiler, seamlessly blending aesthetic appeal with fuel efficiency.

Interior: Innovation meets sustainability

Inside, the seven-seater Kodiaq is a showcase of innovation, space and sustainable craftsmanship. Taking centre stage are Škoda’s innovative Smart Dials – rotary multi-function push-buttons featuring integrated digital displays that offer effortless access to a wide range of customisable settings. Meanwhile, the freestanding 13-inch infotainment screen and the model’s first-ever head-up display create an intuitive, connected cabin environment, further supported by a 10-inch digital driver information system that keeps vital data in easy view.

Redefining convenience, the gear selector is now mounted on the steering column, freeing up the centre console for a sleek look, finished in premium leather and suede. Additional practicality comes from the Škoda Phone Box with two wireless chargers featuring a cooling function up front. The vehicle is also equipped with five USB-C ports—four 45W ports (two in the front and two in the rear) for fast charging, and one 15W port conveniently located in the rear-view mirror. Ensuring devices remain powered throughout every journey, these features add to the vehicle’s advanced connectivity. Another unique feature is the sleek upper glove box, offering additional storage space for the passenger.

Adding to its elegance, the interior offers the optional Design Selection Suite Cognac, featuring cognac leather upholstery tanned using discarded coffee beans. This premium suite also includes a cognac leatherette pad, armrests, and door inserts, complemented by Swan Drawing Grey décor and highlighted by cognac cross-stitching on the dashboard. Subtle ambient lighting enhances the stylish and harmonious design.

Sustainability is integral to the cabin’s design, with recycled textiles and eco-friendly leather paired with subtle ambient lighting, creating a sophisticated yet conscientious interior. An expanded 910-litre boot, extra headroom in the third row further underscores the seven-seater Kodiaq’s commitment to both functionality and luxury. The result is an interior that sets a new benchmark, perfectly balancing state-of-the-art technology with thoughtful, functional, and sustainable design.

Engine options: Performance meets efficiency

Performance in the all-new Kodiaq has been elevated to impressive new heights, offering a driving experience that is both exhilarating and refined. Middle East customers can choose between two dynamic engine choices: the 1.4 TSI, delivering 150 hp and standard front-wheel drive, and the more powerful 2.0 TSI, which delivers 190 hp with all-wheel drive as standard for the ultimate driving experience. Both engines come paired with a DSG automatic transmission, offering smooth and efficient shifts. For the first time, the second-generation Kodiaq also introduces Dynamic Chassis Control, allowing drivers to tailor the vehicle's handling characteristics based on different driving conditions. The upgraded aerodynamics, coupled with these powertrain options, ensure that the Kodiaq delivers both power and efficiency, giving drivers confidence in diverse terrains.

Advanced technology and safety features

By combining cutting-edge safety systems with the latest five-star European NCAP 2024 rating, the Kodiaq ensures the highest levels of protection and peace of mind. The new-generation TOP LED Matrix headlights and enhanced driver assistance systems seamlessly integrate technology and safety, offering unparalleled support for every journey.

Škoda’s innovative features, including the new head-up display and advanced safety systems, ensure secure and connected journeys. The 13-inch infotainment display, Virtual Cockpit, and dual wireless charging add convenience, making the Kodiaq a standout in its class.

Lukas Honzak, Managing Director of Škoda Middle East, said: "The Middle East is a dynamic region with diverse preferences, but the demand for high-quality SUVs remains constant. The new Kodiaq perfectly meets this demand, embodying Škoda’s commitment to innovation, spacious design, and sustainability. A customer favourite and a cornerstone of our success, the Kodiaq combines premium European quality with advanced features tailored to local needs.

As we expand our presence with new showrooms across the Middle East in 2025, we are confident that the new version of the Kodiaq will continue its legacy and become one of the key SUV players in this region."

The history of Škoda Kodiaq

Since its launch in 2016, the Škoda Kodiaq has become one of Škoda’s most successful SUV models, with over 900,000 units sold in 60 markets worldwide. Known for its spacious interior, family-friendly design, and advanced safety features, the Kodiaq has won over 40 prestigious awards globally. With its second generation, the Kodiaq not only continues this legacy but also sets new standards in functionality, sustainability, and design innovation, making it an ideal choice for drivers looking for a versatile and dependable SUV.

