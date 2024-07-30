Passengers will enjoy quicker, more autonomous check-ins using SITA’s passenger common use self-service technology.

GENEVA – SITA, the leading provider of air transport technology solutions, will be installing its state-of-the-art passenger verification and check-in solutions to Shanghai Pudong International Airport to greatly enhance the experience of travelers through the airport. Through this partnership, SITA will deploy common-use self-service bag drops (SBD) and kiosks for Pudong Airport’s foreign airlines and their passengers, making the journey through the terminal much easier and efficient.

Pudong Airport is the busiest international hub in China, with half of its total passenger traffic made up of international travelers, and as more international routes reopen post-pandemic, the number of flights and passengers is expected to rise. With the need for faster and easier operations at the airport, SITA has deployed 52 kiosks and 14 SBDs across the airport, allowing international passengers to independently check in early before counters open. Travelers will avoid long queues and beat congestion, benefiting from a seamless check-in and verification experience.

As the next step, SITA will work together with Pudong Airport to help the airport enhance the end-to-end self-services through a low-touch, safe environment, which is also in line with the airport's digital transformation strategy.

Sumesh Patel, President, SITA APAC, said, “As air travel booms globally, and airports see a massive surge in travelers, there is an increased need for technology that can speed up the boarding process, reducing delays and traffic for passengers. With this collaboration, Pudong Airport gains SITA’s leading self-service solutions, tailored to bring a streamlined journey to international travelers at Pudong Airport. As always, we are committed to optimizing the global passenger experience with exceptional technology-driven solutions.”

