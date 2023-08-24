NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – NEOM is pleased to announce JLS Yachts, a leading Middle East-based yacht agency and concierge service provider, has been appointed as a ‘key partner superyacht agency’ for Sindalah, NEOM’s luxury island development.

Rising out of the crystalline waters of the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast, Sindalah will define a new dimension of exquisite bespoke travel. Set to open during 2024, Sindalah will be NEOM’s first tourism destination, offering visitors an idyllic luxury lifestyle experience. Sindalah is one of NEOM’s 41 islands, which will be home to a world-leading yachting ecosystem with more than 5,000 berths.

NEOM’s partnership with JLS Yachts will support Sindalah’s vision of becoming a global yachting destination, with the island located just 17 hours’ sailing from the Mediterranean. The agency's office within the island’s marina will provide a comprehensive range of world-class services for the comfort and pleasure of the yachting community, including berthing, provisioning, bunkering, customs clearance, transportation and travel arrangements.

The appointment of JLS Yachts as NEOM’s second official yachting partner, follows the June 2023 announcement that Monaco-based BWA Yachting would be establishing an office at the Sindalah marina.

Leveraging its service excellence and its established presence in the Arabian Gulf region and Indian Ocean, JLS Yachts will bring its regional expertise to Sindalah as it prepares to welcome the world's most discerning superyacht clientele during 2024. With a comprehensive understanding of the complexities of the Middle Eastern marine environment and an unwavering commitment to going the extra mile for their clients, JLS Yachts has uniquely positioned itself as the ‘one-stop’ agency for all marine requirements, in the process setting a new benchmark of excellence in the Arabian Gulf region.

Antoni Vives, Chief Urban Development at NEOM, said, “Sindalah will demonstrate to the world another level of seamless luxury and invite the yachting community to a new seasonal destination in the majestic waters of the Red Sea. JLS Yachts is a partner to help realize the bold vision of Sindalah as we welcome the world to the first physical showcase of NEOM.”

With a core team of 34 professionals totaling more than 130 combined years of marine experience, JLS Yachts' dedicated personnel are poised to cater to every aspect of superyacht maritime services.

The company also provides extensive training offerings to develop the next generation of yacht enthusiasts, captains and crew. JLS Yacht Training Institute is a Recognized Training Centre established to deliver the Royal Yachting Association’s suite of courses.

Captain Stephan Corbett, CEO at JLS Yachts said, “We are very pleased and honored to be selected as a key partner for NEOM’s magnificent Sindalah Island on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline. With our new operational offices based in Jeddah and Riyadh, it offers us great exposure and services to our VVIP owners, captains and crew. As the largest and most experienced superyacht agency in the Middle East and northern Indian Ocean, we look forward to bringing our unique and rewarding services to the Red Sea and beyond.”

A new glamorous gateway to the Red Sea, Sindalah will redefine the luxury island experience. With 86 berths for yachts up to 50 meters and additional serviced offshore buoys for superyachts up to 180 meters, the Sindalah marina will become a new hub for the global yachting calendar.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

About JLS

JLS Yachts has been operating in the Middle East for over 25 years and are the biggest and only dedicated superyacht agency in the region. Handling over 95% of all foreign-flagged yachts entering the Gulf region our VVIP customers are demanding a better and more professional service for their excursions through the Suez and down the Red Sea. Covering all agency requirements including bunkers, provisioning, crew care, shipping and logistics and Royal Yachting Association marine training are just part of the host of services offered by this young and dynamic service provider. With offices in Abu Dhabi and Maldives, we also offer agency partnerships throughout the Gulf region.