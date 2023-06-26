Exclusive destination will generate a vibrant energy from day to night across curated seasons

The world’s superyachting clientele is destined to arrive at Sindalah from Q1 2024

NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: NEOM has today announced that global leader in superyacht concierge and maritime agency services, BWA Yachting, will establish an office at its luxury island development Sindalah.

Appointed as the ‘Key partner superyacht agency in NEOM,’ BWA Yachting’s office will provide services for the world’s most spectacular luxury vessels, as Sindalah becomes the Red Sea’s long-awaited first ultra-prime superyacht destination.

Rising out of the crystalline waters of the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast, Sindalah will define a new dimension of exquisite bespoke travel. The island will be the first of NEOM’s assets to be unveiled, in the process introducing the world to how the project envisages the future of civilization. Offering its inhabitants an idyllic luxury lifestyle, Sindalah is one of NEOM’s 39 islands that will be home to a world-leading yachting ecosystem with more than 5,000 berths.

BWA Yachting will assist operations at Sindalah’s international superyacht marina, providing world-class services to the island’s clientele. The office will be staffed by the BWA Yachting team which has decades of experience in the industry to support captains, managers and crews with everything they need to manage a superyacht, from customs and clearance procedures to provisioning, logistics, shipping, concierge and financial services. Onboarding the BWA Yachting team will ensure a seamless premium experience for customers as Sindalah becomes the new destination on the yachting calendar with six months of winter sun a year.

Commenting on the partnership, Antoni Vives, Chief Urban Development and Islands Officer at NEOM, said: “Sindalah will redefine the luxury island experience and become the most sought-after yachting destination in the world, offering six months of winter sun and less than a day's sail from the ports of the Mediterranean. Working with BWA Yachting will allow us to tap into their expertise and provide the unparalleled yachting ecosystem and elevated experience for which Sindalah will become synonymous. This partnership represents an important step as we invite the world to set sail for Sindalah.”

Paschalis Patsiokas CEO at BWA Yachting said: “We are honored and excited to be invited by NEOM to establish our presence within this groundbreaking project. At BWA Yachting, we are committed to providing world-class services to superyachts visiting Sindalah and eagerly look forward to creating captivating NEOM itineraries, delivering extraordinary experiences for our clients in this spectacular new destination."

Opening early 2024, Sindalah will be a glamorous gateway to the wonders of the Red Sea and an exciting new destination for the world’s luxury travelers. The ultra-prime marina will offer 86 berths for yachts up to 50 meters, while additional serviced offshore buoys will provide mooring for superyachts up to 180 meters. On land, Sindalah will be home to restaurants with cuisine curated and managed by global Michelin star chefs, designer fashion and luxury retail with futuristic and experiential offerings, and one of the most exotic golf courses in the world.

For leisure seekers, Sindalah’s beach club will be like no other, hosted by the region’s top entertainment icons, while the Marine Activities Center will provide adventures that include guests being able to experience the magical marine life below the surface of the Red Sea. Three luxury hotels, including a Four Seasons Resort and Saudi Arabia’s first Marriott International Autograph Collection Hotels property, will offer exquisite accommodation experiences.

Surrounded by a diverse marine environment, Sindalah is – importantly – being developed sustainably. Led by Italy’s Luca Dini Design & Architecture, the island’s design is inspired by the coral reefs and waterscapes of the Red Sea that surround it.

BWA Yachting has extensive experience working with superyacht owners and captains around the world. The company has a global network that extends through the Mediterranean and Northern Europe to the Caribbean and the Americas to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for clients. An official partner of the America’s Cup and other top superyacht events, BWA Yachting will support NEOM in the planning and organizing of exclusive events as part of a curated social calendar for the superyacht community.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

About BWA Yachting

BWA Yachting is a worldwide yachting services provider that exists to help captains, crew and managers with the increasing demands of managing a modern superyacht. Our global offices stretch throughout the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Caribbean and the Americas, providing a unique and seamless experience, wherever our clients are cruising. The broad range of marine and hospitality services we offer extends from fully integrated global packages, the handling of a single port call, to last minute specialist concierge requests. We also provide advance itinerary planning and implementation of every aspect of a superyacht's trip. Our global offices provide innovative, joined-up services that simplify lives onboard yachts. We’re always there for crew and guests with the best of our local knowledge, worldwide insight and advice. More on www.bwayachting.com