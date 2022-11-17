UAE, Dubai: Line Investments & Property LLC, the shopping mall and management division of Lulu Group announces the launch of 1MWp solar carport and 4 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations at Silicon Central, installed early this year by SirajPower, the UAE’s leading distributed solar energy provider as part of the mall's sustainability initiative.

The solar carport project covers 5,500 sqm and will produce 1.7 GWh of clean energy annually, offsetting more than 1,205 metric tons of CO2 emissions equivalent to nearly 20,000 tree seedlings grown for 10 years. The brand-new Silicon Central boasts a GLA of 80,000 sqm of retail, F&B, and cinemas, including a 9,000 sqm Lulu Hypermarket and department store spanning 7,800sqm totaling 16,800 sqm.

Salim M.A., Director of Lulu Group International, said: “With the solar carport as an environmentally friendly project at Silicon central, we are committed towards a healthy and sustainable future and fully support the region's vision to mitigate carbon emissions to create a more sustainable economy. The solar plant system is a testimony to our commitment to sustainable development and to reducing its carbon footprint, in line with Dubai’s vision to transform into a carbon-neutral economy by 2050."

Laurent Longuet, CEO at SirajPower, said “Congratulations to Lulu Group’s Dubai Silicon Central Hypermarket on this significant step towards Net Zero Emissions. SirajPower is honored to support a multinational conglomerate such as Lulu Group in its net positive sustainability strategy and we look forward to operating and maintaining the solar carport for many years to come. This solar project, which is in line with the UAE’s Clean Energy Strategy, reaffirms our commitment to empowering businesses in making the green transition to renewable energy and to supporting them in reducing their environmental impact through innovative and cost-effective solar solutions.”

"This initiative will help us transition to clean energy via our innovative solar carport solution and we will continue working towards reducing our greenhouse gas emissions using state-of-the-art technologies for waste management, energy savings and electrical charging stations in the car-parking area," added Salim.

Other than providing energy for the day-to-day operations of the Lulu Group’s Dubai Silicon Central Mall, the Dubai Silicon Central Mall’s Solar Carport will also provide shaded car parking for cars alongside charging slots for electric cars. The facility will help reduce the mall's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Line Investments & Property L.L.C

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi based Lulu Group International, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise take projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360-degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.

SirajPower

SirajPower is a UAE-based company established by a respected local family with a strong heritage. SirajPower offers innovative solar solutions to businesses, government agencies, commercial, industrial and educational institutions of all sizes within the UAE with plans to expand further regionally. SirajPower provides comprehensive turnkey solutions combining development, financing, construction, and operation of solar rooftops and carports. The company’s advanced, record-breaking solar technology allows customers to maximise savings, gain energy independence, and meet sustainability goals. SirajPower is the only locally owned company in Dubai licensed and certified to offer under the same umbrella both Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC), O&M, and financing solutions. The company provides solar leasing system solutions that substantially reduce energy expenditure while fulfilling a sustainable future in line with the emirate long-term green vision. To date, SirajPower holds the largest distributed solar energy portfolio in the UAE with 100 MWp secured and is rapidly expanding to become the regional Green Champion. For more information on SirajPower, please visit: www.sirajpower.com