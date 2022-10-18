Silah Gulf has bagged a prestigious accolade from The Employer Branding Institute as “BPO Organisation of the Year” for the GCC region for exemplifying exceptional human resource (HR) practices, policies, and strategies.

The Employer Branding Institute provides a platform for senior HR leaders from various countries across the world to connect and share the best practices in Employer Branding and honour outstanding professionals, contributing to “Talent Management, Talent Development and Talent Innovation.” Every category is assessed in the presence of a Jury of eminent professionals, and ensures that all presentations proceed in a professional and transparent manner. The Best Employer Brand Award is presented to the companies that have demonstrated excellent human resource practises, team engagement initiatives, and a great work culture.

Mr. Feras Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Silah Gulf commented, “It is indeed an honour to be awarded as the Best Employer Brand for 2022 as the recognition validates our people-focused culture and reflects the core values that we foster to promote genuine team work and nurtures the welfare of all our employees.

The importance we place on the standards of service to our customers, equally resonates with our employees, who are at the heart of everything we do. It has been a priority in all our efforts that we reflect the vision of the government of the Kingdom of Bahrain in putting individuals and communities at the forefront of all decision and policy making.”

How people feel about the Employer Branding has become increasingly critical to business success or failure. Leading companies have realised its importance in attracting and engaging the right people to deliver profitable growth. Creating a positive brand experience for employees requires a high degree of focus, care and consistency that has long characterized effective management of the customer brand experience. The Employer Branding Institute upholds the importance of the creative value of an employer.

