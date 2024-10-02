Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the U.S. Department of State Secretary’s Office for Global Women’s Issues (S/GWI) Signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 1st October 2024 in Washington DC.

The MoU was signed by Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural & Social Affairs of the OIC General Secretariat, and Ambassador Rao Gupta, Ambassador-at-Large for the Secretary's Office of Global Women’s Issues.

This partnership formalizes a mutual commitment to strengthening collaboration on initiatives that enhance the rights and opportunities for women and girls. The MoU focuses on areas such as women’s economic empowerment, education, leadership development, combatting gender-based violence, and promoting health and welfare.

This landmark MoU underscores the potential of international partnerships in creating inclusive, sustainable change and aims to serve as a model for future global efforts in advancing women's rights and empowerment.

It is worth mentioning that this significant MoU was adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers during its 50th Session held in Yaoundé, the Republic of Cameroon on 29-30 August 2024.