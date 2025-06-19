ABU DHABI– LivNSense™ Digital Corporation (a group company of LivNSense GreenOps Private Limited) with its key focus on Sustainability, driven by its flagship platform, GreenOps™ is pleased to announce entering a Memorandum of Understanding with SIGMA ENTERPRISES COMPANY LLC (part of Mazrui Energy Services) for working collaboratively in addressing the needs of manufacturing industry in UAE, with key focus in energy efficiency, safety and environment sustainability.

LivNSense announced the MoU at Sigma HQ in Abu Dhabi 2025 to address the critical needs of the industry in the UAE for transition towards Carbon Neutrality. The United Arab Emirates has announced the UAE Net Zero by 2050, a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, making the UAE the first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) nation to do so. SIGMA and LivNSense™ shall collaborate to drive AI-driven strategy with a key focus on Safety and Sustainability initiatives to achieve the net zero goals.

LivNSense has been raising the bar for ESG through its Award-Winning AI Platform – GreenOps™ for building the path towards Net-Zero. The complex ecosystem of industries requires integration of various data systems from heterogeneous systems. In the current environment, most solution providers offer highly customized and siloed solutions. The collaboration accelerates the application of optimized AI-based distributed Edge to Cloud technology to address the challenges of the Energy industry.

The collaboration shall leverage working on offering a Process central AI platform agnostic to cloud, Digital Twins, and computer-vision-based technologies to jointly work towards transforming the manufacturing industry into a Safer and Sustainable environment.

Mr Olaf Grimm, General Manager of SIGMA Enterprises Company LLC, expressed his enthusiasm about the initiative, stating:

“We are proud to be part of a movement that proves ‘Make it in the Emirates’ is not just a slogan, but a reality made possible through strategic partnerships and innovation. This collaboration, rooted in Abu Dhabi and aligned with the Government’s Net Zero initiative, reflects our shared vision for a sustainable, AI-powered future. We are honored to contribute to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to achieve Net Zero by 2050.”

Avnish Kumar, CEO of LivNSense, states, “We are very excited to collaborate with SIGMA and expand our presence in UAE with a long-term vision of providing Advanced AI technologies for the industry to address the Net Zero goals of 2050. This collaboration would help improve process efficiency, energy optimization and Greenhouse Gas reductions for the Sigma customers to build the path towards Carbon Neutrality, with focus on “Make in Emirates”.

About Mazrui Energy Services

For more than 50 years, Mazrui Energy Services is partner of choice in the Middle East’s conventional and renewable energy markets through its operating businesses and joint venture agreements. Based on long-term partnerships with customers, our operating business model is built on close collaboration, providing innovative solutions centered around local manufacturing, in-country value, quality service and operational efficiency across our diverse disciplines.

About Sigma Enterprises Company LLC

With over 30 years of experience, Sigma Enterprises is a leading commercial partner for energy solutions in the Middle East—offering technical expertise, advanced oilfield equipment, clean energy technologies, and digitalization solutions.

For more details, please visit: https://sigmaoilfield.ae/ or call +971 2 411 3000

About LivNSense™

(LivNSense Digital Corporation, US and LivNSense GreenOps Pvt Ltd, Bangalore, India)

LivNSense™ is a leading Industrial AI venture, based out of US & India, that is helping heavy industries to reduce their carbon footprint profitably and meet UNSDG goals. Its award-winning AI platform, GreenOps™ addresses the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction by harnessing the power of First Principles, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Twins technologies. The key energy intensive sectors being served are - Oil and Gas, Metals & Mines, Cements and Asphalts. LivNSense serves customers in global markets - US, INDIA, APAC and ME regions. The short narrative is that LivNSense has created an innovative Industrial "Co-Pilot" with unique algorithms that improve process efficiency, reduce waste, and improve carbon footprint, uniquely playing at the intersection of safety & sustainability outcomes. For more information, visit www.LivNSense.com