Private sector support is led by Platinum Sponsor Invest Bank, with Gold and Silver sponsors spanning finance, industry, and real estate.

International media platforms such as the Financial Times and the Economy Middle East will publish the forum’s messages to a global investment audience

Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park announced as venue sponsor

A diverse group of seven exhibitors, including international investment bodies and development institutions, will showcase their offerings.

160 sessions and over 130 distinguished speakers to discuss the future of global investment

Sharjah, The 8th Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) held in conjunction with World Investment Conference (WIC 2025), has announced extensive institutional and community support to host the 2-day event in Sharjah. Uniting 22 government and private sponsors and partners from the economic, development, and media sectors, alongside 7 local and international exhibitors, the gathering solidifies its position as a key platform for the leaders and policymakers shaping the future global economy.

Under a unified agenda, this year’s forum will take place on October 22–23 at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, marking the first time WIC is hosted in Sharjah. Their joint program will explore global economic shifts, sustainable investment, future careers, and partnership models for sustainable development.

Organised by Invest in Sharjah in collaboration with WAIPA and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the event will gather over 130 distinguished speakers, for 160 sessions and is projected to attract more than 10,000 participants.

Strategic local and international partnerships

The forum is backed by major public institutions, and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) returns as Strategic Partner, while the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), and Sharjah Media City (Shams) are confirmed as Government Partners, with the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) acting as Venue Sponsor.

Leading the private sector support, Invest Bank is the Platinum Sponsor; and Gold Sponsors, spanning finance, industry, real estate, and sustainability; include Emirates Development Bank, National Paints, ARADA Development, Emirates Growth Fund, and Al Rasikhoon Real Estate. Silver Sponsors will be TRILIV Holdings, FAST Building Contracting, and Meydan Free Zone; and as Logistics Partner, National x Network (NXN) will facilitate the expanded event’s operational needs. Keiretsu Forum, a global network of accredited angel, venture capital, and institutional investors, is joining as a Support Partner, and UBER as Mobility Partner

International media platforms, including the Financial Times, Economy Middle East, The Business Year, The Economic, and Finance & Business Magazine, will broadcast the forum's messages to a global investment audience, reinforcing Sharjah's prominence in international economic discourse.

Exhibitors to underscore global reach

During the 2-day gathering, a diverse group of seven regional and international institutions will showcase their offerings as exhibitors. These include Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone; the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) THIQAH; the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA); the Democratic Republic of Congo’s National Agency for Investment Promotion (ANAPI); the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD); Torry Harris Integration Solutions; and the UAE’s National Bonds Corporation; representing sectors from free zones and investment promotion to real estate and fintech.

These partnerships reflect Invest in Sharjah's strategy to build an integrated ecosystem of regional and global collaborations, redirecting capital toward sustainable development outcomes. They further support Sharjah’s status as a competitive destination for investors and entrepreneurs seeking a flexible and innovation-driven economic base.