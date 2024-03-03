Muscat – Sidrah 2.0, a youth leadership program for Omani women ages 20-30, recently celebrated the graduation of 60 participants representing nine governorates from its multifaceted development program. Under the patronage of Honorable Sayyida Rawan bint Ahmed Al Busaidi, Member of the State Council, the ceremony not only highlights the personal growth of each participant, but the evolvement of the program itself, reaffirming its dedication to developing effective programs to support the next generation of female leaders.

Co-created and executed by Lahunna Oman and Outward Bound Oman, Sidrah 2.0 delivered a robust program that successfully forges skilled, ethical leaders in line with the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This second iteration received over 1,000 applications, with the top candidates being selected for their willingness to learn and contribute to positive change in Oman.

The program included camping and hiking, in-person workshops, group coaching, personal coaching, online learning and community service. It also provided an ensemble of exercises, conducive to fostering both self-development and professional development. Within this enriching environment, participants reported significant improvements in self-awareness, confidence, and the ability to collaborate effectively.

HH Sayyid Faisal bin Turki Al Said, Patron of OBO said, "Since its establishment in 2009, Outward Bound Oman has taken on the responsibility of training and developing the human capital in the Sultanate of Oman, encompassing both males and females. In our collaboration with Lahunna Oman, we reiterate our dedication to the Sultanate’s approach, which recognizes women’s rightful contribution to advancing development and strives to provide them with suitable opportunities for growth and prosperity."

Shatha Salim Al Maskiry, Lahunna’s Founder, said, “The graduation of these 60 women marks a strategic stride towards realizing Oman's Vision 2040, with female leadership at its heart. Through Sidrah 2.0, we are nurturing promising individuals who will spearhead innovation and sustainable development in Oman. At Lahunna, we eagerly anticipate the bright futures awaiting these remarkable individuals”

The ceremony marks 104 total Sidrah alumni, whose achievements extend far beyond the program. Among Sidrah 2.0 graduates, many report launching their own businesses, securing jobs, garnering prestigious awards, completing advanced degree programs, and earning scholarships.

“The success of our program wouldn't have been possible without the right partners and mentors,” continued Al Maskiry. “We worked closely to assure every session flowed seamlessly to the next, with careful attention to customize each unique cohort.”

The program also benefited from their collaborations with the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Oman Chapter and Salalem. The ICF's offered a career coaching component with ICF-certified coaches and a group coaching session led by the President of the ICF Oman Chapter. Meanwhile, Salalem’s innovative Learning Management System provided personalized 12-week curricula of micro-learning based on their Individual Development Plans.

Sayyid Hilal Al Busaidi, SLB's Managing Director for Oman, Yemen, Pakistan, noted, “Our choice to partner with Sidrah 2.0 is particularly meaningful, as it aligns with SLB’s ambitions to cultivate a diverse leadership landscape in Oman. These graduates represent the next generation of strategic thinkers and problem solvers, essential for innovating burgeoning industries in Oman and abroad.”

Looking ahead, the leadership development program will return as Sidrah 3.0 in the summer and fall of 2024. This upcoming edition will mentor a new group of 60-70 young women and includes a 12-day in-person course at Jabal Akhdar designed to inspire young Omani women to become catalysts for positive change within their communities and beyond.

About Sidrah:

Sidrah 2.0 is an innovative leadership program designed to prepare young Omani women to meet the challenges of the future with confidence and skill. With a multifaceted curriculum that includes outdoor expeditions, personalized coaching, and cutting-edge e-learning, Sidrah 2.0 fosters the development of a new generation of female leaders committed to making a significant impact in Oman and the world at large. For more about Sidrah, visit https://lahunna.com/about-the-program

About Lahunna Oman:

Lahunna Oman champions the empowerment of women, recognizing their diverse roles in society, from homemaking to professional careers. Known for its genuine storytelling and advocacy, Lahunna connects a network of Omani professionals supporting women's endeavors and development. Its initiatives, including the Sidrah youth leadership programs, financial literacy courses Rialy and Maliyat, and the Ma7al'ha project, underscore Lahunna's commitment to fostering women's active contribution to Oman's progress



About Outward Bound Oman:

Outward Bound Oman, a not-for-profit educational foundation established by ministerial decision, is a member of the global Outward Bound network that began in 1941. Utilizing the rugged mountains and expansive deserts of Oman, OBO's courses instill valuable life, educational, and work skills in people from diverse backgrounds. With the support of generous partners, OBO offers adventurous and challenging outdoor learning programs that foster confidence, effectiveness, and capability in young individuals, preparing them for academic and professional success. Additionally, OBO provides specialized training and professional development for leading companies in the region, alongside tailored leadership and team-building courses.



About SLB:

SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

About Salelem:

Salalem, established in 2016, is a forward-thinking company specializing in AI-powered training solutions that revolutionize corporate learning. Their comprehensive suite includes a Learning Management System (LMS), Course Authoring Tool, Customer Education Platform, and Gamified Learning. Salalem's focus is on automating processes, reducing costs, and enhancing training outcomes. They are committed to bridging the skills gap in organizations by providing AI-driven training solutions, assisting businesses in reskilling, upskilling, and onboarding their workforce with state-of-the-art technology and expert guidance.



About ICF: The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is a leading global organization dedicated to advancing the coaching profession. Over its 27-year history, ICF has been pivotal in setting high standards and providing independent certification for coaches. It is recognized for its contribution to the credibility and professional growth of its members, offering a globally acknowledged credentialing program for coach practitioners. ICF's credentials are awarded to coaches who meet strict education and experience criteria and demonstrate a deep understanding of coaching competencies. Additionally, ICF accredits coaching education programs, ensuring alignment with its Core Competencies and Code of Ethics. Beyond credentialing, ICF is involved in various initiatives, including continuous education and thought leadership in the coaching industry, aimed at fostering excellence, impact, and value in coaching worldwide.