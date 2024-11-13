Sharjah: In its 43rd edition, the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024) has launched a flexible volunteering hours system, designed to enable young volunteers to manage their academic, professional, and volunteering commitments with ease. This new initiative allows volunteers to choose hours that suit their schedules, fostering an environment where they can contribute meaningfully while supporting their educational and skill development needs without disrupting their studies or exam preparations.

This year’s updated volunteering programme offers a wider range of roles, moving beyond traditional responsibilities to include activities like photography, videography, and assignments across key departments of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), including Finance, Marketing, and Communications. These diverse opportunities aim to boost confidence, open new career pathways, and provide valuable, hands-on experience in various fields.

A skills-focused approach to volunteering

Badr Saab, Director of the Government Communications Department at SBA, shared insights on the revamped programme: “This year’s system is centred on life skills development, offering real value to volunteers during their time at the fair. It aligns with the Authority’s commitment to equipping young people with practical skills that ease their transition into the workforce.”

He explained that the fair offers a unique platform for volunteers to enhance their social and professional skills. Through the flexible hours system, volunteers can select suitable timings, managed through three key stages: registration on the online volunteering platform, scheduling, and task allocation. “Our approach ensures volunteers are placed in roles that match event needs, upholding the high standards of SIBF 2024 activities. Whether assisting with audience surveys or guiding visitors, each volunteer role is thoughtfully designed to enrich the visitor experience and support volunteers' personal growth, all while maintaining the fair's quality of service,” he added.