Dubai, UAE – Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, has been awarded the prestigious AppGallery Powerhouse Partnership Award at the Huawei Developer Conference (HDC·MEA) 2024, held this past Monday, November 18th. The award was presented by His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Sultan Bin Shakhboot Al Nehayan, President of the Emirates Esports Federation, to Mr. Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group, during the landmark event that celebrated excellence in digital innovation and partnership.

"A Celebration of Innovation at HDC·MEA 2024"

The HDC·MEA 2024 event, held under the theme "Building Digital Bridges for a Smarter Tomorrow", served as a pivotal platform to showcase groundbreaking advancements in technology, digital transformation, and developer collaboration. Hosted in Abu Dhabi, the conference brought together industry leaders, innovators, and government stakeholders to explore the latest trends and solutions that redefine the digital landscape in the Middle East and Africa.

The AppGallery Powerhouse Partnership Award acknowledges Yalla’s pivotal contribution to enhancing Huawei’s ecosystem while delivering innovative and locally relevant digital experiences tailored to the MENA region’s unique needs.

"A Milestone Achievement for Yalla"

Mr. Saifi Ismail expressed his gratitude and pride in receiving the award, stating:

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Sultan Bin Shakhboot Al Nehayan and Huawei. At Yalla Group, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and providing our users with unparalleled experiences that resonate with their needs and aspirations."

As the MENA region’s tech landscape continues to evolve, Yalla Group remains at the forefront of the digital transformation journey, leveraging partnerships and innovation to shape the future of social networking and online entertainment.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenues in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users, WeMuslim, a product that supports Arabic users in observing their customs, and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.yalla.com.