Manama: His Excellency Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain's advanced position as a preferred tourist destination is firmly established thanks to its investment environment, which offers facilities and incentives for the establishment of prestigious hotel projects that meet international standards.

His Excellency further added that this aligns with the goals of the comprehensive development process led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Moreover, His Excellency pointed out that the Kingdom's position reflects the success of the efforts exerted to enhance tourism attractiveness through developing infrastructure, waterfront areas, and services that meet the needs of tourists and visitors from various countries around the world, stating that this is based on the understanding that the tourism sector is a fundamental pillar of growth and one of the most promising economic sectors with a positive impact on the Gross Domestic Product.

These remarks came during His Excellency's inauguration of the Onyx Rotana Hotel in Bahrain Bay on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. The event was attended by a number of Their Excellencies Ministers, officials, and invited guests. This inauguration is part of a series of hotel openings scheduled for the current year.

Upon His Excellency's arrival at the hotel site, he was received by Mr. Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji, Chairman of Al Kooheji Real Estate Development Company, and Eng. Mohammed Al Kooheji, CEO of the company.

On this occasion, His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister said that the opening of the Onyx Rotana hotel is a leap for the hospitality and real estate development sectors, adding significant value to family tourism facilities in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Furthermore, His Excellency praised the efforts exerted by the Al Kooheji Real Estate Development Company to establish the project, which confirms the importance of partnership with the private sector in efforts to sustain development and progress in all sectors to achieve the goals of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

During the inauguration, His Excellency toured the hotel and its components, which showcase the remarkable progress in the development plans for the Bahrain Bay area.

He congratulated the company on the establishment of this hotel edifice, wishing them success and prosperity.

For her part, Her Excellency Ms. Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism and Chairwoman of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), underlined that the private sector's contribution to developing the tourism field is crucial for achieving the goals of the Kingdom of Bahrain's Tourism Strategy (2022-2026).

Her Excellency pointed out: "At the Ministry of Tourism, we welcome the contributions of the private sector in developing infrastructure, operating tourist facilities, and providing attractive tourist services and products. This contributes to promoting the Kingdom of Bahrain as an ideal and integrated destination in global markets."

Additionally, Her Excellency shed light on the efforts of the Al Kooheji Real Estate Development Company in advancing Bahrain's real estate development, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

She emphasised the Onyx Rotana hotel project's attractive tourist features, as it represents a qualitative addition that aligns with the development of family tourism as well as the waterfront areas in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

From his side, Mr. Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister for his gracious inauguration of the Onyx Rotana Hotel. He commended His Excellency's support for the private sector and tourism and real estate projects that contribute effectively to the national economy.

He affirmed the company's commitment to continuing to adopt an investment portfolio that leaves a positive mark on the growth and prosperity of the real estate and tourism landscape in the Kingdom of Bahrain.