Bahrain – Shaza Hotels has announced the official opening of Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain, marking the group’s first branded property in the Kingdom of Bahrain and expanding its growing footprint across the GCC. Designed for families, business travellers, and leisure guests, the contemporary lifestyle hotel brings a fresh and distinctive hospitality experience to one of Bahrain’s most dynamic districts.

The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including representatives of Nuzul Masaken Real Estate Development Co, a prominent Bahraini investment company and owning entity of Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain, senior leadership from Shaza Hotels, valued corporate partners, travel trade professionals, and key business associates.

Simon Coombs, President & CEO of Shaza Hotels, stated: “The opening of Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain represents a pivotal milestone in our growth strategy and underscores our long-term commitment to the Kingdom of Bahrain. As one of the region’s most dynamic markets, Bahrain continues to demonstrate strong demand for differentiated hospitality experiences. With Mysk Al Fateh, we are introducing a contemporary lifestyle product that reflects our brand’s dedication to thoughtful design, cultural resonance, and exceptional guest experiences. We believe this property will not only elevate our presence in the GCC but also contribute meaningfully to Bahrain’s vision for a diverse and thriving tourism sector. We look forward to working closely with our partners to establish Mysk Al Fateh as a leading address for families, business travellers, and long-stay guests.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ghazi Abdulla Nass, Chairman of Nuzul Masaken Real Estate Development Co., said: “We are delighted to celebrate the opening of Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain in collaboration with Shaza Hotels. This property represents our shared vision of developing hospitality assets that combine quality, comfort, and innovation. With the upcoming transformation, we aim to shape a destination that meets the evolving needs of today’s travellers while strengthening Bahrain’s position as a key regional hub for business and leisure.”

Ideally situated in the heart of Juffair, one of Bahrain’s most sought-after residential and entertainment hubs, Mysk Al Fateh Bahrain offers seamless access to Bahrain International Airport, Bahrain Bay, major business districts, retail centres, and leading leisure attractions. Standing tall as a 15-storey twin-tower development, the property features 118 spacious and modern suites, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences as well as four exclusive penthouses, all designed to accommodate short stays, long stays, and family retreats.

Guests can enjoy panoramic views over Bahrain Bay, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, thoughtfully designed family-friendly amenities, and flexible meeting spaces tailored for corporate and social events.

As part of its long-term vision, the hotel will undergo a comprehensive transformation programme, featuring modernised interiors, upgraded guest facilities, and enhanced lifestyle experiences to elevate its position as a leading lifestyle hospitality destination in the Kingdom.

The launch comes at a pivotal time for the Kingdom’s tourism industry. Bahrain witnessed nearly a 20% increase in visitor numbers ​in 2024, driven by renewed regional connectivity, infrastructure development, and government-backed tourism initiatives. The government’s Tourism Strategy 2022–2026 aims to surpass 14 million annual visitors by 2026 and raise the tourism sector’s contribution to GDP from 7% in 2022 to over 11% by 2026.

Major developments are further fuelling growth, including the $1.1 billion Bahrain International Airport expansion, which has doubled capacity to 14 million passengers annually, and the Exhibition World Bahrain, now the largest MICE venue in the Middle East.

About Shaza Hotels

Shaza Hotels is a luxury hotel management company renowned for delivering authentic Arabian hospitality. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions and cultures along the historic Silk Route offering an unparalleled experience defined by exquisite Middle Eastern décor, tranquil ambiances and impeccable service, crafted for the most discerning travelers.

With an impressive portfolio of iconic properties, including Shaza Doha in Qatar, The flagship Mysk Al Mouj in Muscat, Mysk Al Balad in Madinah and Mysk Al Fateh, Bahrain. Shaza continues its rapid expansion. Its upcoming openings this year in KSA, UAE and Orlando will further reinforce the brand’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality.



As a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Shaza Hotels provides guests with access to an extensive portfolio of upscale and signature hotels worldwide. For more information, please visit www.shazahotels.com

About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) & Discovery Loyalty Program

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands with 45 brands and 850 hotels in 100 countries.

Its award-winning loyalty programme — GHA DISCOVERY — provides 30 million members recognition, D$ rewards and exclusive experiences across its hotels and partners, both with and without a stay. GHA DISCOVERY generated US$2.7billion in revenue and 11 million room nights in 2024. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning.

For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com or ghadiscovery.com.

For further information please visit:

Shaza Hotels

Website: www.shazahotels.com

Follow us on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ShazaHotels

Twitter: @ShazaHotels @MyskHotels

Instagram: @ShazaHotels @MyskbyShaza

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shaza-hotels/

#ShazaHotels #IamShaza #MyMysk

For media please contact:

Hina Bakht

Managing Director

EVOPS Marketing & PR

Hina.bakht@evops-pr.com

www.evopsmarketing.com