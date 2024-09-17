First time collaboration with Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD)

Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Museums Authority, in its first-ever collaboration with the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD), affiliated with the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), has officially launched the "Suppliers Forum: Entrepreneurs' Projects Exhibition" today, Tuesday.

The exhibition will run until tomorrow, September 18th, concluding at 2:00 PM at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum.

Inaugurated by HE Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, alongside Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department and the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD), the event featured both dignitaries taking a tour of the exhibition to explore the participating projects showcased on the first day.

This initiative underscores the joint efforts to foster innovation, competitiveness, and strategic partnerships to support Emirati entrepreneurs.

The forum provides national projects affiliated with RUWAD the opportunity to collaborate with the Sharjah Museums Authority, attract new suppliers, and expand partnerships through competitive services and pricing options. It also aims to enhance community engagement with the museums and deliver high-quality services.

HE Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, emphasized that the Authority always draws inspiration from the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah.

She highlighted the importance of creating an environment that fosters innovation and competitiveness, while actively supporting ambitious Emirati youth to contribute to Sharjah's developmental vision.

She further stressed the Authority's commitment to enhancing cooperation with local suppliers through this forum, noting that the event provides young entrepreneurs the chance to engage directly with museum administrators, paving the way for future collaborations that support the local economy and contribute to Sharjah's economic sustainability efforts.

The Director General also noted that the Authority’s strategy prioritizes supporting national projects in general, as well as local cooperation, particularly among the youth, which positively impacts the national economy.

Additionally, this aligns with Sharjah's developmental vision and fulfills the directives of the Executive Council, which mandate that no less than 10% of government purchases in the emirate be allocated to members of the Foundation.

HE Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD” said: “The participation of Sharjah Foundation to Support Entrepreneurs “RUWAD” in the first exhibition for Entrepreneurship Projects, which is organized in participation with Sharjah Museums Authority, comes within the Foundation’s concerns to strengthen effective partnerships with government entities in order to promote Sharjah’s position as an incubator for UAE’s projects.”

Also, HE Added “The Foundation is proud of its members projects that contribute at supporting the sustainable economic and commercial movement in the emirate and supporting its local product, through its participation in ideal display platforms at exhibitions and conferences organized by government agencies, especially events related to entrepreneurship.”

HE carried on that the exhibition hosts 27 projects from “RUWAD” members in various commercial, professional and industrial sectors, especially activities and businesses that are a priority for the needs of government agencies, in the fields of technical and electronic services, hospitality and events, office supplies and others.”

Furthermore, Al Mahmoud explained that such exhibition represents an ideal opportunity to inform the members of the Foundation about the tasks and roles of Sharjah Museums Authority through its management of a group of museums across the emirate which are considered attractive cultural and educational destinations that express the identity of Sharjah.

HE added that such projects display their range of services and products to the Authority’s officials and visitors to the exhibition. Such thing constitutes a real space for expanding the scope of projects’ work and concluding contracts for purchasing services and products, so that “RUWAD” members would be at the forefront of suppliers contributing to the success of the Authority’s objectives and participating in meeting its various operational and administrative requirements, leading to enhancing the competitiveness of these projects and supporting their future expansion potential in local and foreign markets.

The forum is attended by department heads, deputies, museum curators, financial representatives, and event coordinators.

This gathering provides officials with the opportunity to learn about suppliers' work, explore future cooperation opportunities, and reinforce the close collaboration between the Sharjah Museums Authority and RUWAD-affiliated suppliers.