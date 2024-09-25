Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, received Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE, during his visit to the French School in Sharjah. The visit aimed to observe the educational process at the school and explore potential avenues for future cooperation between the two parties.

He was received by Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, CEO of Real Estate at Sharjah Asset Management; Omar Al Mulla, CEO of Investments at Sharjah Asset Management; and Dean Pyrah, CEO of Victoria International School of Sharjah.

During the visit, the delegation was informed about the educational process at the French School in Sharjah, one of the distinguished institutions owned and operated by Sharjah Asset Management. A comprehensive presentation was delivered, outlining the academic and educational programmes offered by the school, which aim to provide high-quality education in accordance with the highest international standards.

These programmes focus on strategies for student development across various academic fields, enhancing their cultural and social skills, and integrating education with innovation to prepare students to become future leaders in their communities.

Omar Al Mulla stated: "The visit of the French Ambassador to the French School in Sharjah is part of our efforts to strengthen collaborative relations between both parties, exchange expertise, and develop partnerships that enhance the quality of education provided in our institutions, This visit reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering a distinctive educational experience that aligns with international standards and contributes to building an advanced, knowledge-driven student community."

Al Mulla emphasized the vital role that Sharjah Asset Management plays in supporting the education sector and investing in value-added educational projects, such as the French School, He noted that these initiatives align with Sharjah's developmental vision and enhance the emirate's competitiveness on both regional and international levels.

The French Ambassador praised Sharjah's pioneering role in the education sector and the advanced standards achieved by the French School in Sharjah. He expressed his desire to strengthen future cooperation with Sharjah Asset Management and to facilitate further expansion of the school in various regions of the emirate.

The visit included a tour of the school's various facilities, including the children's nursery, the arts classroom, the new sixth-grade classroom, the library, and the renovated facilities such as the gymnasium and the basketball court.

It is worth noting that the French School in Sharjah is one of the projects under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.