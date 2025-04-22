Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, is participating in the Arabian Travel Market 2025, which will be held from April 28 to May 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event brings together a wide range of public and private sector entities, as well as prominent global leaders in the industry, with the aim of shaping the future of the global tourism and travel sector.

Sharjah Asset Management’s participation aims to showcase its diverse portfolio of tourism- and hospitality-related projects and investments, which contribute to supporting and developing the local economy while enhancing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and international destination for tourism and investment.

Salim Al Midfa, Chief Officer - Corporate Communications and Customer Service at Sharjah Asset Management, stated:”Our participation in Arabian Travel Market 2025 represents a strategic opportunity to highlight a range of projects under the company’s umbrella that contribute to strengthening Sharjah’s position on the global tourism map. This is achieved through an integrated strategy focused on economic development, modern infrastructure, and sustainable projects. Through this event, we also aim to establish new strategic partnerships with international developers and investors in the tourism and hospitality sector, and to enhance cooperation with key players in the travel and tourism industry both locally and globally.”

Al Midfa added:“At Sharjah Asset Management, we believe in the importance of investing in integrated tourism infrastructure and services. That’s why, during our participation, we are showcasing the company’s key investment and service projects located across various areas of the Emirate of Sharjah. These projects form part of a comprehensive network of markets and facilities that contribute to attracting visitors and investors from around the world, reflecting the company’s vision to enhance economic and social development and support a sustainable economy in Sharjah.”

Al Midfa emphasized:”During our participation in the exhibition, we are showcasing one of the most significant projects that will mark a qualitative leap in the tourism sector across the Emirate—the ‘voco’ hotel, which is expected to open in the first half of 2027. This project represents the first presence and debut of the IHG Hotels & Resorts group in Sharjah and is set to contribute to the growth and advancement of the tourism industry in the emirate, attracting visitors from around the world.”

About Sharjah Asset Management:

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. The company is dedicated to achieving its vision of enhancing economic and social development and accelerating the pace of sustainable economic growth in the emirate. This is achieved through partnerships with both the public and private sectors, encouraging investment, and promoting social responsibility by optimizing the use of resources to meet the needs of Sharjah’s community and ensure their long-term well-being.