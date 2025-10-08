Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As Saudi Arabia’s space sector continues its rapid growth under Vision 2030, one young Saudi engineer is helping to chart the Kingdom’s course among the stars.

Sarah AlHabbas, the first graduate of Serco’s Space Graduate Programme, was selected from more than 400 applicants to join the pioneering initiative designed to build national expertise in spacecraft operations. A graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the United States, she completed intensive training in Saudi Arabia and at Serco’s European facilities in Germany before earning her Spacecraft Operations Engineer certification, recognised by the European Space Agency (ESA).

Currently based in Riyadh, where she is now leading one of Serco’s Space Academy programmes for a prestigious client, AlHabbas is playing a central role in the Kingdom’s growing space ambitions.

“My role focuses on developing innovative technical solutions that drive space sustainability and address key industry challenges,” said Sarah AlHabbas. “I support complex projects, ensuring they align with strategic goals, and collaborate closely with international stakeholders to deliver impactful solutions within the space sector. Through these efforts, I contribute to advancing global space operations, supporting sustainability initiatives, and helping shape the future of space exploration and utilisation in line with the Kingdom’s ambitions.

Her journey reflects the increasing number of Saudi women taking on technical leadership roles in science and technology, in line with Vision 2030’s focus on empowering national talent.

“Ambition motivates me to strive for excellence and innovation in supporting the Kingdom’s space initiatives, pushing the boundaries of what is possible,” she added. “Solidarity is reflected in the strong collaboration within my team and with international partners, working together to achieve shared goals that contribute to Saudi Arabia’s growing role in the global space sector.”

Sarah’s story comes during World Space Week, established by the United Nations as an annual celebration of science and technology and their contribution to improving life on Earth. Through Serco’s commitment to nurturing Saudi talent and developing local expertise in high-technology sectors, AlHabbas’ achievements highlight the Kingdom’s growing presence in the global space community and the vital role women are playing in shaping it.

Sarah continues: “What excites me most is the rapid and dynamic growth of Saudi Arabia’s space sector, driven by Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and scientific advancement. I am inspired by the bold ambitions to position Saudi Arabia as a leading global hub for space technology, exploration, and research. The opportunities to contribute to cutting-edge projects and help shape this emerging ecosystem make the future of space here incredibly promising.”

“I would encourage young women to have confidence in their abilities, to pursue their passions with determination, and to view challenges as valuable opportunities for growth and learning. The fields of science and technology are rapidly evolving, offering countless opportunities where women can lead, innovate, and make a meaningful impact. Your unique perspectives and talents are essential to shaping the future of science and technology.”

“Diversity is fundamental to the future of space exploration, as it brings a broad range of perspectives, creativity, and innovative problem-solving approaches necessary to address the complex challenges of the sector. Building an inclusive environment enables the sector to thrive and reach new frontiers.”