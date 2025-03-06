Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Serco proudly celebrated International Women’s Day (8th March), by marking a milestone in its nationalisation journey—the graduation of Marwa Al Mansoori from its Graduate Programme. This achievement underscores Serco’s commitment to developing national talent and empowering women to become future leaders in the UAE and beyond.

As a forward-thinking business, Serco continues to prioritise gender diversity and the advancement of women within its workforce, with the statistics from 2024 to prove it, including:

50% of the executive leadership team being women

Women hold 33% of critical roles

35% of Serco’s divisional management team are women

49% of nationals in new roles are women

As Serco continues to develop women and national talent, Marwa Al Mansoori’s success is a testament to the company’s commitment to shaping the leaders of tomorrow. Reflecting on her graduation, Marwa Al Mansoori, Health and Safety Assurance Officer at Serco Middle East, comments:

“This milestone is incredibly meaningful to me, not just as a personal achievement but as a reminder of how far I’ve come. Graduating from Serco’s programme on International Women’s Day makes this achievement even more special. It represents growth, resilience, and the power of opportunity, reinforcing that women can thrive in any industry.

“From the beginning, I was drawn to Serco’s graduate programme because I wanted to work in a field where I could make a tangible impact—where my contributions would improve safety, quality, and efficiency. The programme provided me with hands-on experience, incredible mentorship, and exposure to real-world challenges. It reinforced my desire to make a real impact, and Serco’s programme provided the perfect platform. The experience has strengthened my leadership skills, broadened my perspective, and given me the confidence to take on greater responsibilities.

By accelerating action, breaking barriers, and fostering an environment of opportunity, Serco remains dedicated to empowering women and driving meaningful change across the region.

Commenting on this year’s International Women’s Day theme of ‘Accelerate Action’, Marwa had this to add: “Women in the UAE are driving change by stepping into leadership roles, excelling in diverse industries, and challenging outdated stereotypes. They are not waiting for permission—they are creating opportunities, innovating, and proving their capabilities in fields like engineering, aviation, and public services. The support from the UAE government and private sector has also played a huge role in accelerating this progress.”

Marwa’s achievements serve as a powerful reminder of the impact that education, mentorship, and equal opportunities have in shaping the future. As such, Serco’s commitment to supporting women and national talent is empowering colleagues to contribute to the broader goal of creating a more inclusive, diverse, and forward-thinking workforce. In doing so, Serco is not only building the leaders of tomorrow, but is also contributing to the region’s vision for a more inclusive and prosperous future.

“Believe in your abilities and don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone,” concluded Marwa when reflecting on the advice she would give to other young women who are looking to pursue a career in the industry. “Entering the workforce may seem challenging, but you bring unique strengths and perspectives that are needed. Seek mentors, ask questions, and never stop learning. Your voice and contributions are valuable, and with determination, you can make a real impact.”