Cairo, Egypt – Seqoon, MENA’s leading technology company empowering enterprises through AI-powered customer engagement, announces Sai Speaks: AI Goes Arabic — an exclusive evening bringing together 300+ industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore how Arabic-first AI is transforming the way enterprises communicate, operate, and grow.

The event will take place on Monday, November 24, 2025, at Townhall by Kamelizer, District 5, New Cairo, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Attendance is by invitation, with limited registration available online at hiresai.ai.

AI Goes Arabic: Redefining Human-Centric Intelligence

Under the theme “AI Goes Arabic – The Next Leap in Human-Centric Intelligence for MENA Enterprises,” Sai Speaks marks the official industry launch of Sai, Seqoon’s enterprise-grade voice and chat AI Operating System.

Sai enables organizations to deliver personalized, multilingual, and human-like conversations across every customer touchpoint, while providing real-time analytics, automation, and insights to drive growth and efficiency.

“AI will only reach its full potential when it reflects the people it serves,” said Omar ElDessouky, Co-Founder and CEO of Seqoon. “Sai was built to do just that, to bring Arabic, in all its depth and diversity, into the global conversation on intelligence.”

Thought Leaders Defining the Next Era of AI

The evening’s agenda features high-profile speakers and panelists from across technology, banking, and innovation, including:

Dr. Aysha Alsafty, Chief Data Scientist, Valeo

Walid Shabana, CTO & Co-Founder, Rabbit

Bahaa Farouk, Chief Transformation Officer, Suez Canal Bank

Hossam Ali, Co-Founder & CEO, Yozo

Tamer Azer, Partner, Shorooq Partners

Mahmoud Noah, VP, Mashreq Neo

Emad Shawky, CDAO, Banque Misr

Omar ElDessouky, Co-Founder & CEO, Seqoon

Mohamed ElKhatieb, Co-Founder & COO, Seqoon

Additional speakers from leading enterprises, AI firms, and innovation labs will be announced soon.

The panels will cover three key themes:

Winning with Intelligence: How AI Is Reshaping Strategy in MENA Beyond Chatbots: How AI Is Reinventing the Customer Journey The Future of Work: AI Agents, Automation, and the Augmented Workforce

Immersive Experiences and Live Demos

Attendees will experience interactive “AI vs Human” voice challenges, immersive AI demos powered by Sai, and a futuristic ambiance inspired by neural network visuals, merging Arabic design influences with cutting-edge technology.

“This is where AI starts to sound like us,” said Mohamed ElKhatieb, Co-Founder and COO of Seqoon. “Sai isn’t just smart, it understands the people, the culture, and the conversations that define our region.”