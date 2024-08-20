Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, is proud to be a strategic endpoint vendor for Mandiant Consulting. Building on this strong partnership, SentinelOne and Google Cloud are now enhancing their collaboration to enable stronger enterprise cyber defense. By integrating SentinelOne’s advanced AI-driven autonomous endpoint protection with Google Cloud’s extensive threat intelligence, the strategic partnership enables customers to strengthen their security posture.

“To help our customers reduce the business impact of cyber threats and keep today’s modern IT environments safe, Google Cloud partners with fellow market leaders to deliver highly adaptable and intelligence-led solutions,” said Sandra Joyce, Vice President, Google Threat Intelligence. “SentinelOne brings an advanced cybersecurity platform for continued delivery and integrations into Google threat intelligence and related services. By expanding our strategic alliance, we can deliver dynamic telemetry and generative AI capabilities that drive stronger security outcomes.”

This announcement marks a new phase of the strategic partnership between SentinelOne and Google Cloud. Building on the success of this initial integration, the companies will jointly share telemetry data to provide the most comprehensive security insights, empowering organizations to harden their posture and protect against the latest threats. SentinelOne will also use this data with Google Gemini 1.5 Pro and Flash models to further enhance the autonomous capabilities of its Purple AI and Singularity Platform.

“Google Cloud is a leader in online security, setting the benchmark for delivering highly secure online services at an unprecedented scale,” said Ric Smith, Chief Technology and Product Officer of SentinelOne. “Google Cloud and SentinelOne share a security-first mindset, and in deepening our collaboration, we’re fusing the best security and threat intelligence services with the most advanced AI-based protection platform to deliver infinite-scale cybersecurity at machine speed. This brings Google Cloud’s intelligence to SentinelOne customers and SentinelOne’s best-of-breed endpoint protection to Mandiant’s managed security services.”

The companies will join forces to further educate the community at this year’s mWISE Conference in September and SentinelOne OneCon in October.

