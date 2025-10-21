Dubai, UAE: Selini Capital, a global digital-asset trading and investment firm, has been awarded a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licence by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai. The licence allows Selini to offer its full suite of broker-dealer and over-the-counter (OTC) trading services to qualified and institutional investors worldwide, under Dubai’s robust regulatory framework.

The approval comes after a rigorous assessment, during which Selini demonstrated stringent compliance, risk management, and operational controls, aligning with VARA’s high standards for regulated digital-asset businesses. Its Dubai-based entity, Selini Capital, will serve as a regional hub, enhancing partnerships with global and regional market participants and contributing to Dubai’s rapidly growing digital-asset ecosystem.

“Achieving the VARA licence is a milestone for Selini,” said Jordi Alexander, Founder of Selini Capital. “Dubai’s regulatory framework is among the most forward-looking in the world. It provides the transparency, security, and institutional standards that digital-asset markets need. We look forward to helping shape the growth of a regulated, thriving crypto ecosystem.”

Matthew Grint, General Manager of Selini Capital FZE, added: “Our advanced trading technology and global liquidity footprint allow partners to access highly efficient execution and innovative OTC solutions. This licence reinforces our commitment to operating with the highest standards and supporting Dubai’s vision for a safe, globally connected digital-asset economy.”

Dubai’s digital-asset sector is expanding rapidly. VARA-licensed entities have reported cumulative trading volumes exceeding AED 2.5 trillion (≈ USD 680 billion) in 2025, with assets under management surpassing AED 9.6 billion (≈ USD 2.6 billion). The sector contributes an estimated 0.5% of Dubai’s GDP, with projections to reach 3% in the coming years, as regulatory clarity and market infrastructure attract global institutional participants.

Selini Capital enters the market at a time when Dubai is positioning itself as a hub for regulated, institutional-grade digital-asset trading. The firm’s focus on execution excellence, compliance-first operations, and regional integration positions it as a key player in bridging global liquidity with the UAE’s emerging crypto ecosystem.

With the VARA licence, Selini is well-placed to scale its services across the region, all while adhering to stringent regulatory and risk-management standards.