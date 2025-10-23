Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) has announced that Olayan Food Services licensed brand “Burger King”[ZA1] as the official presenting partner and sponsor of the 2025 season of the Universities eLeague and the Schools eLeague. The collaboration marks a significant investment in the future of esports in the Kingdom, focusing on talent development and the growth of the esports community, supporting the aims of Vision 2030 and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy.

The partnership aims to unlock the potential of thousands of student players to become the Kingdom’s next champions. The Universities eLeague and the Schools eLeague provide opportunities for players to establish professional careers in esports and nurture elite players to represent Saudi Arabia on the global stage.

"We are delighted to welcome “Burger King” as a key partner for our School and Universities Leagues," said Rawan AlButairi, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Esports Federation. "Their commitment to our youth-focused initiatives aligns with our goal to empower students and provide them with meaningful experiences and clear pathways to succeed in the world of esports. This partnership is significant in strengthening our esports ecosystem and establishing the next generation of esports champions from Saudi Arabia.”

In a separate statement, Olayan Food Services said: “Olayan Food Services is proud to partner with the Saudi Esports Federation through our licensed brand, Burger King. This collaboration highlights our commitment to developing the Kingdom's esports community and empowering its next generation of champions.”

The 2025 season is set to be the biggest yet, with more than 2,200 schools, 38 universities and 1.2 million players having participated in previous seasons. The Universities and Schools eLeagues offer substantial prize pools to reward top-tier talent. The Schools eLeague featuring a prize pool of SAR 50,000, while players in the Universities eLeague compete for a total prize pool of SAR 250,000.

The Schools eLeague is now underway and runs until 19 December 2025. The Universities eLeague starts on 15 October and will conclude on 30 January 2026.

For more information on the Saudi Esports Federation, visit: saudiesports.sa.

About Saudi Esports Federation:

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Federation’s activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent.

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.

Follow SEF:

SEF Official Website: https://saudiesports.sa/

SEF X: https://x.com/saudi_esports

SEF Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saudi_esports

SEF YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@saudiesports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaudiEsports/

About Burger King:

Since 1954, BURGER KING® has been the original HOME OF THE WHOPPER® known for its flame-grilled patties, fresh ingredients and soft buns. We take pride in our recipes and don’t get offended if you want to change them. HAVE IT YOUR WAY has been our way ever since we started. One of the world’s leading Quick Service Restaurants. Its menu consists of burgers, fries, side items, and beverages, and it is famous for its Flame Broiled Whopper Sandwich. First opened in Saudi in 1992. Today, Olayan Food Services Operates 170 BK branches across Saudi Arabia.

Follow BK:

BK Official Website: https://burgerking.com.sa/

BK Instagram[BY3] : https://www.instagram.com/burgerkingksa/

BK X: https://x.com/burgerkingksa/

BK Facebook: facebook.com/burgerkingksa

BK Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@burgerkingksa