Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Coinciding with its celebration of Bahraini Women’s Day, Seef Properties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ra’edat, a non-profit digital platform focused on the development of Arab women globally. Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf; Ra’edat Chairman Ubaidly Yousif Ubaidly; and other representatives from both parties attended the ceremony, which was held at Seef headquarters.

Under the agreement, Seef Properties will promote female-owned businesses across its various destinations and through the online platform Souq Ra’edat, with the goal of enhancing their engagement with the community and expanding commercial opportunities for them in the Kingdom. Women who download the app will also have the opportunity to avail of discounts in participating shops at Seef Mall.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: “Seef Mall has a rich history of empowering local entrepreneurs. Since its launch, many businesses owned by women have benefited from the destination’s ideal location and footfall, which have helped those brands expand their presence in the market. We look forward to providing the same support to Ra’edat’s female entrepreneurs and empowering them to thrive in the market.”

Ra’edat Chairman, Ubaidly Yousif Ubaidly said: “This partnership with Seef Properties is a significant step forward in adding tangible value to female entrepreneurs by offering them access to high-visibility platforms that increase their reach. We are happy to collaborate with an organization that shares our dedication to advancing the role of women in the business landscape.”

Ra’edat is a pioneering online platform dedicated to empowering Arab women by fostering collaboration, personal growth, and community support. Designed for women aged 18 and above, the platform goes beyond traditional social networks by offering tools like AI-powered matchmaking, expert-led workshops, and an affiliate marketplace to support women-owned businesses.

Established in 1997, Seef Mall is a premier shopping and entertainment destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With its diverse range of global brands and family-friendly activities, it continues to attract a large number of visitors from across the GCC, catering to a wide variety of interests and all ages.

