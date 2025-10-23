With SAR 4 billion in active infrastructure projects, the partnership will position Tamasuk as the infrastructure investor and developer of choice in the Kingdom and the region

Jeddah: SEDCO Holding, a leading Saudi investment company, and Al Blagha Group (ABG), a Saudi-based group of companies with diversified commercial and investment activities, today announced that SEDCO Holding has acquired a 25% stake in Tamasuk Holding Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of ABG delivering sustainable and transformative infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

The agreement marks SEDCO Holding’s inaugural investment in the infrastructure space in Saudi Arabia, aligning with its strategy to diversify its real assets portfolio across geographies, sectors, and asset classes. Infrastructure investment and development is a priority growth area for SEDCO Holding, driven by Saudi Arabia’s rapid population growth, accelerating urbanization, and the Saudi government’s USD 1.3 trillion infrastructure commitments under Vision 2030.

Tamasuk currently manages a SAR 4 billion portfolio of projects across diversified infrastructure sectors. Through its partnership with SEDCO Holding, it aims to accelerate its growth trajectory, targeting substantial expansion over the coming years.