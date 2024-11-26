Jeddah: H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), arrived on 25 November 2024, in Doha, Qatar, to participate in the Second Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Agencies in the OIC Member States, which will be held on 26 and 27 November in Doha, the capital of the State of Qatar.

H.E. the Secretary-General was received upon his arrival at the meeting venue by H.E. Hamad bin Nasser Al Missned, Chairman of the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority of the State of Qatar, as well as H.E. Yousef bin Muhammad Al-Dubaie, OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs of the OIC.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the importance of the Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Agencies in OIC Member States. H.E. the Secretary-General praised the preparations made by the Qatari authorities for the success of this important meeting, considering that this is an embodiment of the State of Qatar's well-known role in promoting cooperation and joint Islamic action within the framework of the OIC.