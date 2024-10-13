Participation at GITEX Global focuses on energy-efficient solutions geared towards Datacenters, Buildings and Industries of the Future.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation will spotlight its Artificial Intelligence (AI) -powered, energy-efficient solutions at GITEX Global 2024, taking place from October 14-18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Schneider Electric will showcase solutions aligned with its ‘AI, Sustainability & Digitalization’ theme, which aims to provide businesses with efficient and resilient IT infrastructure solutions to increase operational efficiency and accelerate their journey toward sustainability by harnessing the power of AI. This focus comes at a time when regional industries are increasingly adopting AI-led solutions to accelerate digital transformation, optimize operations, and lower environmental impact.

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric commented: “As the UAE continues to push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability, scalable and sustainable digital infrastructure has become a business imperative. AI has become a critical enabler for business growth, driving both innovation and operational efficiency. At GITEX Global, we are showcasing AI-ready solutions that are specifically designed to enable local industries to harness the power of artificial intelligence while advancing their sustainability efforts.”

Over the five-day tech conference, Schneider Electric industry and technology experts will be available to guide customers and visitors on tailored-made and sustainable solutions to create a solid foundation for Datacenters, Buildings and Industries of the Future.

Schneider Electric recently published a report titled, ‘Artificial Intelligence for Energy Transition’, released during Climate Week NYC 2024, which explains the technology’s pivotal role in driving efficiency and sustainability across sectors, from industrial processes to home management systems.