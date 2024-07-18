Cairo: Tatweer Misr’s Flagship project, IL Monte Galala, recently hosted a distinguished senior executive delegation from the global powerhouse, Schneider Electric. The visit was a testament to the fruitful partnership between the two companies for more than five years, focusing on the integration of Schneider Electric’s cutting-edge technology solutions for infrastructure development, management, and operation. It stands as a beacon of successful private sector cooperation, showcasing the potential for creating future-ready cities.



The Schneider Electric delegation, comprising senior leaders including Mr. Manish Pant, Executive Vice President of International Operations, Eng.Walid Sheta, Regional President for the Middle East and Africa, and Mr. Sebastian Riez, CEO for Northeast Africa and the Levant, was warmly welcomed by Engineer Baher Ayoub, Senior Vice President of Projects and Board Member of Tatweer Misr alongside senior executives from the company.



“We are pleased with the keenness of Schneider Electric's global senior executive delegation to visit our project IL Monte Galala, as it demonstrates the first success story between the two companies in the field of sustainable and smart cities in the Egyptian market and the region as a whole, as it reflects the joint vision of the two companies related to accelerating transition to sustainable & smart cities based on water and energy efficacy and reduction of carbon emissions and thus achieving the urban, social and environmental sustainability.” Remarked, Ahmed Shalaby, President & CEO of Tatweer Misr.



Hel also added that, the integrated technology solutions that we are working on fully implementing in the project allow the us to manage our resources efficiently, which contributes to raising energy efficiency by more than 50%, which will in turn grant a savings in operational expenses such as energy and water bills by approximately 40% on the long run.



On the other hand, Mr. Manish Pant, Executive Vice President of International Operations, Schneider Electric, commented

““We are committed to enhancing our presence and partnerships within the Egyptian market,” said Manish Pant, Executive Vice President for International Operations at Schneider Electric. “Egypt’s strategic location in the heart of the Middle East and Africa coupled with its significant growth and development potential, positions it as one of the strategic markets for Schneider Electric. Our commitment lies in supporting Egypt’s sustainable development and digital transformation efforts aimed at fostering sustainability. We are pleased to observe a notable surge in the adoption of EcoStruxure and AVEVA solutions in the local real estate sector, underscoring the benefits of smart buildings and cities and their role in advancing Egypt’s real estate market competitiveness on a local, regional, and global scale. Through our fruitful partnership with Tatweer Misr, we have successfully integrated our smart solutions across its portfolio of projects to enhance operational efficiency and drive sustainability by reducing energy and water consumption, along with carbon emission reduction.”



The strategic partnership, which commenced in 2019, leverages Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure platform to plan and develop smart infrastructure across Tatweer Misr’s diverse portfolio. Projects benefiting from this collaboration include IL Monte Galala in Ain Sokhna, Fouka Bay, D-Bay, Salt in the North Coast, Bloomfields in Mostakbal City, and Rivers in New Zayed. Additionally, the partnership has extended to the use of Software RIB's iTWO platform, renowned for its smart construction and project management solutions in the real estate sector.



During COP 28, Tatweer Misr and Schneider Electric further solidified their partnership with a new agreement, enabling Tatweer Misr to leverage innovative solutions from the AVEVA platform. This enhances facility and service management at IL Monte Galala, driving operational efficiency and cost savings.



Tatweer Misr remains steadfast in its commitment to developing sustainable, smart urban projects by integrating cutting-edge technological solutions from leading global companies. These technologies are seamlessly incorporated into Tatweer Misr’s extensive project portfolio, focusing on environmental protection, efficient resource utilization, enhanced quality of life, and reduced living costs for residents.

Schneider Electric’s technology solutions have been instrumental in managing electricity and water systems, data centers, traffic, security and surveillance systems, and command and control centers within urban communities. These efforts aim to enhance safety and comfort for residents, optimize energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and uphold stringent sustainability standards, paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.