Schneider Electric will conduct 25 comprehensive energy efficiency audits to enhance sustainability across 25 facilities

The initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of energy efficiency and encourage companies to accelerate the adoption of innovative and sustainable energy solutions

Strategically reflecting its deep commitment to sustainability, Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the launch of its new “Energy Efficiency Audits” initiative. This initiative underscores the company's strong commitment to supporting businesses and companies in their transition toward more sustainable operations and achieving net-zero operations by helping them significantly enhance their energy efficiency and reduce their consumption. This initiative reaffirms Schneider Electric’s commitment, as a trusted strategic partner and a leading company in the digital transformation of the energy sector, to advancing sustainability and energy efficiency, both through its own operations and by supporting its partners across various vital sectors.

The “Energy Efficiency Audits” initiative was launched during a press conference attended by H.E. Eric Chevallier, Ambassador of France to Egypt; Dr. Ahmed Mohina, First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy for Strategic Planning and Electrical Performance Follow-up, on behalf of Dr. Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy; Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric for Northeast Africa and the Levant; and Seif El Demerdash, Vice President of the Services Business Unit at Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and the Levant, along with senior leaders from Schneider Electric team. Also in attendance was Prean Chetty, General Manager of Air Liquide, and representing the partners selected in the first phase of the initiative, which are Servier Egypt, and the American University in Cairo.

As part of this ambitious initiative, Schneider Electric will conduct 25 comprehensive energy efficiency audits across 25 different entities and facilities, and fully cover their costs. These in-depth assessments will encompass all operational processes and scopes, with a particular focus on the importance of optimizing energy consumption and reducing Carbon footprint in critical areas such as cooling, compressed air systems, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and building systems. With this initiative, Schneider Electric reaffirms its capability to deliver integrated, end-to-end sustainability solutions, ranging from strategic planning and advanced digital transformation to full-scale decarbonization by leveraging available opportunity. This campaign reflects Schneider Electric's vision to be the trusted partner for its customers in both sustainability and energy efficiency.

From his side, H.E. Éric Chevallier, Ambassador of France to Egypt, expressed his pleasure at witnessing the launch of the 'Energy Efficiency Audits' initiative, a pioneering step by Schneider Electric, launched from Egypt. He emphasized Schneider Electric’s pivotal role in advancing sustainability, stating:” What Schneider Electric is bringing forward today is the first of its kind by the company globally. This effort reminds us of all the critical importance of addressing climate change challenges, while supporting the Egyptian businesses balance between sustainability and energy cost savings, and helping Egypt in building a more energy-independent future.”

Dr. Ahmed Mohina, First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy for Strategic Planning and Electrical Performance Follow-up, stated:

“In accordance with the directives of Dr. Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, we are placing a strong emphasis on enhancing energy efficiency, with ambitious plans to reduce energy consumption by 18% by 2030, compared to 2010 levels. This will be achieved through the implementation of consumption rationalization programs and the modernization of energy infrastructure. These concerted efforts demonstrate Egypt’s unwavering commitment to transitioning to clean energy sources, strengthening our regional leadership in renewable energy, and supporting sustainable development and environmental preservation for future generations.” He added: “The “Energy Efficiency Audits” initiative marks a strategic milestone in Egypt’s path toward a more sustainable future, particularly within the energy sector. This initiative is fully aligned with Egypt’s National Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy, which aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the national energy mix to 42% by 2030, with a long-term target of 65% by 2040.”

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, stated: "At Schneider Electric, sustainability lies at the heart of our DNA and operations. The “Energy Efficiency Audits” initiative reflects our strong commitment to empowering our partners in Egypt as they pursue a more sustainable path toward carbon neutrality by enhancing their operational efficiency and optimizing energy consumption." He added, "As a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, we are dedicated to bringing our international expertise and the latest technologies to help companies achieve both their environmental and economic objectives. This initiative represents a significant step toward building a greener, more sustainable future for Egypt, which is fully aligned with the Egyptian government's vision for the energy sector and sustainable development, within the framework of Egypt Vision 2030, which places resource efficiency at the heart of its national priorities.”

Energy Efficiency Audits Program is one of Schneider Electric's most innovative solutions for helping businesses achieve environmental sustainability. It offers a thorough assessment of key WAGES energy systems (water, air, gas, electricity, and steam) to identify inefficiencies and develop effective strategies for decarbonization and operational cost reduction. The assessment pinpoints opportunities to enhance energy efficiency, quantifies potential savings, and presents a strong business case, leading to significant reductions in energy consumption, lower emissions, and improved overall system performance. Schneider Electric's approach includes comprehensive support from audit to implementation, delivering customized energy savings measures supported by detailed cost-benefit analyses and integration with advanced digital tools, with a clear plan for carbon emissions reduction, including a carbon dioxide roadmap; financial reports outlining projected cost savings and payback period; and a plan for implementing advanced monitoring tools to ensure accurate tracking of results.

Seif El Demerdash, Vice President of the Services business unit at Schneider Electric North East Africa and Levant, stated, "The “Energy Efficiency Audits” initiative reflects our strategic commitment to supporting Egypt's energy transition and sustainable development. We conduct in-depth assessments of all major energy systems to uncover practical opportunities for energy savings and accurately quantify potential benefits, ultimately enhancing overall facility performance." He added, "At Schneider Electric, our role goes far beyond delivering an audit report, we provide our clients with a clear feasibility study and a practical, actionable plan, backed by a detailed cost-benefit analysis and a defined payback period. This results-driven approach ensures our recommendations lead to tangible cost savings and greater operational efficiency, reinforcing Schneider Electric's position as a trusted partner in advancing Egypt's ambitious energy and sustainability objectives."

The Energy Efficiency Audits Initiative goes beyond simply reducing energy waste; it aims to raise awareness about the importance of energy efficiency, inspire businesses and individuals to take actionable steps, and accelerate the adoption of innovative energy solutions. The initiative also seeks to equip stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and tools while fostering collaboration across sectors to drive meaningful progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. As part of its broader efforts, Schneider Electric is organizing the “Impact Run” on 23 May, highlighting its commitment to promoting sustainability at the community level and encouraging collective action toward a greener, more environmentally responsible future.

It is worth noting that Schneider Electric was named the "World's Most Sustainable Company 2025" by the renowned Corporate Knights. Building on this global recognition, the company is committed to sharing its pioneering expertise and experience with partners across a wide range of sectors. Schneider Electric originally received this prestigious award in 2021, coinciding with the launch of its five-year Schneider Sustainability Impact program, which tracks the company's progress across a range of transformative ESG targets set for the end of 2025. Additionally, the company has been recognized as the World’s Most Sustainable Company by TIME and Statista, further solidifying Schneider Electric's role as a trusted partner in shaping a more sustainable future for all.

