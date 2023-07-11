Riyadh: Al-Ahli Saudi Football Club and the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), have signed a three-year strategic partnership to scale and develop the Kingdom’s sports sector. The agreement, extending until the 2025-2026 season, was signed by Eng. Tarek Khalifah, Acting CEO of Al Ahli Club Investment Company, and Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Muammar, Chief Operating Officer of SCAI.

Eng. Khalifah, expressing the club’s enthusiasm over its partnership with SCAI, said, "Our mutual agreement will open up new avenues for success and the scaling of Saudi Arabia’s sports sectors. Furthermore, it will strengthen SCAI's position as a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company and play a key role in the sports sector’s local and global development."

Eng. Khalifah emphasized that the collaboration with SCAI will enhance Al-Ahli Football Club’s interconnectedness with other sectors and allow the club to fulfill its role for the benefit of all, stating that the strategic partnership is in line with Kingdom's efforts and aims to develop local talent and enhance the experience of the club's fans.

Mr. Al-Muammar said, "The collaboration between SCAI and Al-Ahli Club affirms our commitment to promoting innovation in the sports sector in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. We at SCAI seek to leverage AI and modern technologies to create value across various sectors, helping our partners achieve their goals in addition to enhancing the well-being and quality of life of individuals throughout Saudi Arabia.”

SCAI is dedicated to actively influencing the upcoming era of AI applications and providing inventive resolutions to address worldwide challenges, aiming for a more sustainable future. Through internal capabilities and varied investments, the organization acts as a driving force for Saudi Arabia's AI ecosystem, working towards establishing the Kingdom as a globally competitive center for advanced technology.

ABOUT THE SAUDI COMPANY FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (SCAI):

The Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) is a wholly owned Public Investment Fund (PIF) company. SCAI was founded to support the fund’s strategic goals by driving innovation in the AI and emerging technologies sectors. The company delivers impactful solutions at scale that solve complex challenges, accelerate growth, and drive positive business outcomes. Guided by a vision to lead the next generation of AI applications and unlock global value, the company acts as an ecosystem catalyst, shaping the future of AI through best-in-class partnerships, targeted investments, and the development of world-class capabilities. These efforts aim to position the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a globally competitive hub for advanced technologies.