United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: The Statistical Training Institute (STI) of the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has concluded the third edition of the Young Fellow of Statistics training program which is designed for Emirati students between the ages of 16 and 19 years old to introduce them to the basics of statistics and data sciences and their role in supporting development plans and programs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The program highlighted the importance of some academic disciplines such as statistics and mathematics and their role in qualifying young talent to work in the areas of data science and engineering. The program provided an overview of the role of statistical institutions in supporting decision-makers and policymakers with reliable statistical insights.

His Excellency Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Acting Director General of the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, said: “The Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) seeks to enhance the capabilities of Emirati youth and enable them to contribute to shaping a more prosperous future for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by meeting the country’s needs for specialists in the fields of data and statistics.”

H.E. added: "The Young Fellow of Statistics training program is a key tool towards raising awareness among Emirati youth. It introduces them to statistics and its role in supporting decision-makers and contributing to improving the quality of life in the emirate by informing national plans and strategies with data."

For four weeks, 14 trainees participated in practical activities to learn about the basics of project planning, production of statistical indicators, data collection, and the difference between surveys and opinion polls. The practices enhanced students’ personal development skills while training for using artificial intelligence applications.

The program provided the trainees with simplified information about the mechanisms for selecting survey samples and opinion polls and the most important methods of data collection, in addition to training them on improving leadership skills, managing work teams, effective communication, and using electronic platforms.

In this context, Rabaa Muhammad Bani Yas, Acting Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector and director of the Statistical Training Institute (STI), said: “The Young Fellow of Statistics training program is a pioneering initiative that aims to enable Emirati youth to acquire basic skills to deal with, interpret and visualise data. The program helps them to explore the world of statistics and its role in supporting decision-making. It qualifies trainees to work in areas of data science, including data analysis, management, and engineering.”

"This program is part of SCAD’s strategy to build young statistical capacities and qualify national competencies by spreading awareness of the importance of statistics among the young generation and encouraging them to choose scientific disciplines such as mathematics, data science and statistics at the university level."

In this context, SCAD collaborates with Khalifa University of Science and Technology to combine efforts and share knowledge and expertise to elevate awareness among young people and cultivate proficient national talent in the fields of mathematics, statistics, data science, and engineering.

During the program, Khalifa University hosted tours to acquaint trainees with courses in data science and artificial intelligence. Additionally, they provided an overview of the university's admission requirements and its role in equipping students with the essential skills needed for today's labor market.

