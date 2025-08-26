Dubai, UAE – The Saudi Electronic Games Holding Company has signed a corporate collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to foster the growth of games technology infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and help empower Saudi-based games companies, startups, and developers.

AWS will support the Saudi gaming sector through two AWS programs; AWS Skill Builder and AWS Activate. AWS Skill Builder offers digital courses and learning plans to build in-demand cloud and AI skills for individual game developers and professionals in Saudi Arabia, while AWS Activate provides eligible gaming startups in Saudi Arabia with resources, benefits, and exclusive offers to help turn their ideas into successful businesses.

In addition to the AWS programs, Savvy and AWS will support each other's gaming sector initiatives to promote opportunities in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on training, enablement, and networking for games studios, teams, and professionals in the domestic ecosystem.

“We are delighted to enter this partnership with AWS and look forward to working together to further grow and empower Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing ecosystem of game developers, technical experts, and creative minds. I am sure that the aspiring talent we have in country will make the most of these opportunities that our collaboration will bring about,” said Brian Ward, CEO at Savvy Games Group.

“At AWS, we are committed to empowering the next generation of game developers with the tools, training, and cloud technology they need to innovate and scale globally. Through our collaboration with Savvy Games Group, we aim to help unlock the creative potential of Saudi Arabia’s gaming community, accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like generative AI, and enable local talent to bring their visions to life for players around the world,” said Nina Walsh, Global Leader, Industry Business Development at Amazon Web Services.

Savvy’s collaboration with AWS is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy by enabling and facilitating new opportunities for industry players, including games studios, startups, and professionals, to upskill and grow.

As this collaboration comes into execution, Savvy will support AWS initiatives and events in country while offering support to domestic companies, studios, and professionals on applying to and participating in the AWS programs.

Further information about the specific programs are available here: AWS Activate and AWS Skill Builder. More details for Saudi-based companies, teams, and individuals who are interested in these programs will be shared in due course.

