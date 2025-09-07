Singapore: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced a strategic partnership with Trip.Biz, the all-in-one digital platform for corporate travel management, aiming to redefine the business travel experience by combining a world-class airline network with smart digital tools that make every business journey seamless and efficient. The announcement was made during Transform, Trip.Biz’s flagship conference in the Republic of Singapore, which brought together industry leaders and corporates to showcase the latest innovations and digital solutions in business travel management.

As part of the partnership, Saudia will provide Trip.Biz with access to corporate fares and promotional offers, while supporting joint marketing activities. Additionally, Trip.Biz will promote the national carrier across relevant customer accounts and offer clear visibility into key accounts and opportunities, driving stronger corporate sales performance.

Mr. Ian Blackie, General Manager of Global Corporate Accounts at Saudia, commented: “This collaboration is highly significant as Trip.Biz offers both a broad client base and outstanding digital solutions. It aligns with Saudia’s strategy to enhance the guest experience by leveraging the latest technologies across all touchpoints, from trip planning and booking management to after-sales services."

Saudia continues to advance its digital transformation by adopting AI-powered solutions across operations, services, and partnerships. This strengthens competitiveness, streamlines processes, and delivers innovative products that exceed guest expectations while meeting the highest global standards.

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. It was also recognized as a “World Class Airline 2024” for the third consecutive year and awarded “Best in Class for Service & Guest Experience 2025” by APEX. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium.

