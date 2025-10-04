Riyadh: Saudia was honored by His Excellency Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Alshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, for its sponsorship of the sixth edition of Riyadh Season 2025 as the Official Premium Partner.

As one of the first partners to support Riyadh Season since its launch five years ago, Saudia has maintained its presence in all its editions, reflecting its commitment to supporting major national events and strengthening its position as a strategic partner in the entertainment sector.

The partnership agreement was signed by Faisal Bafarat, Chief Executive Officer of the General Entertainment Authority, and Khaled Tash, Chief Marketing Officer of Saudia Group, under a three-year contract that includes sponsoring the Season and participating in several of its events. This agreement represents the first partnership to extend across three consecutive editions, establishing a model of long-term collaboration between the two parties.

Mr. Khaled Tash, Chief Marketing Officer of Saudia Group, said: “We are proud to play a role in one of the world’s leading entertainment seasons, and the recognition from His Excellency Turki Al Alshikh highlights the value of collective efforts across sectors to ensure Riyadh Season’s success. This three-year partnership represents a significant milestone in building long-term strategic relationships that advance the ambitions of both parties. It also reflects Saudia’s commitment to supporting the growth of entertainment by connecting visitors through our global network of more than 100 destinations, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Saudia is committed to supporting the success of Riyadh Season by delivering comprehensive travel solutions. This includes connecting Riyadh with destinations across four continents and offering greater seat capacity through a modern fleet of 149 aircraft.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com