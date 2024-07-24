Madina, Saudi Arabia: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has successfully concluded Hajj Season 1445H operations, marking the end of a 74-day journey. The final flight, SV5712, departed from Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madina, carrying 320 pilgrims to Magelang, Indonesia. A farewell ceremony was held at the airport's departure hall in the presence of Mr. Mohammed Baakdah, the Vice President of Ground Operations at Saudia.

Throughout the Hajj season, Saudia maintained a high level of operational efficiency, achieving exceptional on-time performance despite the challenges of coinciding the Hajj season with peak summer season 2024 operations. The airline offered a comprehensive array of quality services designed to enhance the pilgrims' spiritual journey. These services included digital platforms to streamline the travel process, facilitation at airports to expedite procedures, exceptional in-flight services and catering, and informative programs on the in-flight entertainment screens in multiple languages.

Mohammed Baakdah, the Vice President of Ground Operations at Saudia, said: “The success of Hajj Season 1445H operations is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of our entire staff. We worked tirelessly throughout this busy period, including holidays and Eid, to ensure our guests had a safe and fulfilling experience. We are grateful for the cooperation of all Hajj-related authorities and look forward to building on this success as we begin planning for Hajj Season 1446H”.

