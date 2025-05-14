Saudia Cargo, a subsidiary of the Saudia Group, has announced its participation in the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum 2025 as the official logistics provider. The forum was held in Beijing, China, from May 13-14. This participation aligns with the company's continued expansion in the Chinese market and its commitment to supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The forum is held under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Livestock & Fisheries Development Program. The forum aims to strengthen economic cooperation between the Kingdom and the People's Republic of China, increase Saudi exports to the Chinese market, and explore investment opportunities in infrastructure projects.

Hashim Alsharif, VP of Strategy & Business Development at Saudia Cargo, underscored the company's pivotal role in facilitating national exports and bridging Saudi producers with global consumers in alignment with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. He also highlighted the provision of integrated and effective logistics solutions, bolstering trade between Saudi Arabia and China. He further emphasized the significance of this event as a crucial platform for unlocking new avenues of trade expansion

He added that Saudia Cargo received an invitation from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture as an official sponsor of the forum. The company has been allocated an independent pavilion within the National Livestock & Fisheries Development Program, where it will showcase a range of its logistics services, primarily cold chain solutions and e-commerce solutions designed to serve the agriculture and seafood sectors.

Last April, the company announced the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to build strategic partnerships with major Chinese companies and open new channels for trade cooperation in the fields of transportation and logistics. The first MoU was with China Cargo Airlines to improve export operations and develop operational connectivity to capitalize on the growing trade movement between the two countries. The second MoU was with China Henan Aviation Group (CHAGC) to develop and invest in aviation, creating an air logistics bridge connecting Asia-Pacific with the Middle East, Europe, and Africa through the Zhengzhou and Riyadh hubs.

