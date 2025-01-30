Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Saudia Cargo, the leading air cargo carrier in Saudi Arabia, has announced significant achievements in 2024. Driven by a strategic focus on innovation, expansion, and sustainability, these milestones reinforce its commitment to the national economy and solidify its role as a key player in the global supply chain.

Commenting on the year’s success, Eng. Loay Mashabi, CEO and Managing Director of Saudia Cargo said: “Our 2024 results reflect our steadfast dedication to delivering innovative and agile cargo solutions that drive global trade and adapt to market dynamics. We remain focused on growth, strengthening partnerships, and providing advanced solutions that drive success for our customers. By prioritizing sustainability and operational excellence, we are steadily progressing toward our goal of ranking among the world’s top 10 air cargo carriers by 2030.”

In 2024, the company demonstrated significant operational growth, marked by an increase in cargo volume and flight activity. The company transported 577,870 tons of cargo in 2024, representing a 27% growth in transported weight and a 13% increase compared to 2023. It also conducted 193,599 flights, representing a 6% rise year-over-year. E-commerce shipments saw a remarkable 23% growth, totaling 64,107 tons, while high-value shipments accounted for 54% of total revenues, highlighting the company’s ability to meet priority sector needs with reliable services.

Saudia Cargo also maintained an impressive 92% on-time flight performance, underscoring its operational efficiency and reinforcing customer trust. Adding to its expanding network, the company introduced new permanent routes to key markets, including Shenzhen (China), and seasonal routes to Athens (Greece), and Nice (France), strengthening connectivity between the Kingdom and global markets.

Championing homegrown exports, Saudia Cargo transported 13,740 tons of locally produced goods, a 14% increase from 2023. This commitment was reinforced by strategic partnerships, including an MoU with Red Sea Global to connect the Kingdom to over 800 global destinations and a collaboration with the Royal Commission for AlUla to transport artifacts and boost tourism. Additionally, the company partnered with the Saudi Logistics Academy to upskill 300 employees, fostering a knowledge-driven workforce.

Advancing its sustainability practices, Saudia Cargo collaborated with the Ministry of Economy and Planning through the Sustainability Champions Program. It issued its inaugural Sustainability Report for 2024, detailing initiatives to reduce energy consumption and harmful emissions. A dedicated committee was also established to oversee carbon reduction plans aligned with IATA’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The company further enhanced its digital offerings by 10%, launched a specialized e-portal, and improved communication channels, raising customer satisfaction to 47 points and achieving a cybersecurity rating of 81.8% from the National Cybersecurity Authority.

Saudia Cargo’s leadership in innovative and reliable air freight solutions was recognized with the "Excellence in Air Cargo Operations in the Kingdom" award and the "Best E-Commerce Carrier in the Middle East". Globally, it bolstered the Kingdom’s competitiveness by participating in the "Air Cargo China 2024" exhibition alongside its SkyTeam Cargo partners and the "Saudi Made" program, supporting national exports and accessing emerging global markets.

Looking ahead, Saudia Cargo will expand its fleet with next-generation aircraft, adopt sustainable transportation methods, and invest in AI-driven digital infrastructure to enhance tracking and efficiency. The company also plans to advance automated cargo handling systems, reduce costs, and implement eco-friendly logistics. Leveraging Saudi Arabia’s strategic location, Saudia Cargo remains committed to driving economic growth and achieving Saudi Vision 2030, guided by its promise, ‘Life Uninterrupted.’

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

For further information, please visit saudiacargo.com.