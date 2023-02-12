The agreements with the Singapore Exchange, Egyptian Exchange, and Qatar Stock Exchange will boost collaboration across key areas including dual listings, fintech and ESG standards

Riyadh: Saudi Tadawul Group today opened the annual Saudi Capital Market Forum 2023, held under the patronage of HE. Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, the Chairman of the Capital Market Authority (CMA). A highlight of the agenda is a series of strategic agreements with regional and international Exchanges, designed to further establish an advanced, integrated capital market infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, as well as drive innovation across global capital markets.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, the strategic MoUs span several key areas to foster collaboration among regional and international Exchanges.

The MoUs will focus on sharing data and knowledge and collaborating across ESG, fintech. The Exchanges will also work to enable dual and cross listings with the aim of fostering further collaboration between their markets.

Khalid Al Hussan, CEO of Saudi Tadawul Group said: “Our aim is to collaborate with regional and international exchanges on areas ranging from dual listing, ESG, fintech, diversity and inclusion to achieve our goal of becoming an investment destination linking East and West. These agreements will also further our efforts to deliver an advanced, diverse, and integrated capital market for regional and international investors, in line with the Financial Sector Development Program under Vision 2030.”

The Saudi Capital Market Forum brings together over 2,000 issuers, investors, and other market participants for two days of dialogue dedicated to advancing regional capital markets. The event is a key calendar moment for the finance industry, regionally and globally.

Details of each MoU:

Singapore Exchange (SGX)

The agreement with SGX will form working teams to explore dual-listing opportunities; look at collaborative opportunities across product portfolios, indices, and derivatives trading; and unlock opportunities surrounding fintech advancements.

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX)

The agreement with EGX will explore areas including product collaboration; sharing data, research and best-practice; knowledge transfer, dedicated training and potential secondments; specialized marketing initiatives directed at companies looking to list, as well as enhance investor education; advancement of ESG standards; improve industry diversity and inclusion.

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE)

The agreement with QSE will look to establish working teams to promote knowledge transfer, share data and research; explore fintech product collaboration opportunities; work towards an agreement on cross-listing; advance ESG standards; share key learnings and best practice, among other key strategic areas.

