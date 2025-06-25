Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The CoProduction Salon, the region’s premier platform for high-level B2B partnerships in the content industry, has announced a three-year strategic agreement with the Saudi Media Forum to launch an expanded and more impactful edition of the Salon in Riyadh, as part of the Future of Media Exhibition.

This collaboration follows the remarkable success of the previous edition, which brought together top production companies, influential media investors, and leading writers, producers, and rising Saudi talents.

The upcoming Riyadh edition of the CoProduction Salon will be a key feature of the Forum’s events, with a sharper focus on supporting the content economy in the Kingdom and the region. The Salon will leverage three strategic tools designed to drive real deals—not just connections:

Data & Analytics

B2B Marketing & PR for projects & Producers

Project-to-financing alignment & Match Making

Commenting on the announcement, Heba Korayem, Founder of the CoProduction Salon, said:

"Our goal is to continue building relationships, but more importantly, to help our community close real deals. That’s why we’re coming to Riyadh with a more advanced format built on actionable insights, smart content marketing, and precisely coordinated one-on-one meetings that lead to tangible outcomes."

The Salon will maintain its exclusive nature, accepting only 30% of applicants to ensure participation by elite content creators from production companies, digital platforms, and broadcasting networks across the Arab world. This selective approach has resulted in a conversion rate of one deal for every six meetings—among the highest in the industry.

About the Saudi Media Forum and Future of Media Exhibition

The Saudi Media Forum is the largest annual media dialogue platform in the Arab world, held under the supervision of the General Commission for Audiovisual Media. It brings together decision-makers, industry experts, and professionals to explore the transformation and future challenges of the media landscape while exchanging global experiences and insights.

The Forum also hosts the Future of Media Exhibition, an interactive space showcasing the latest innovations in media technology, along with initiatives to boost local content and envision the media future in light of digital transformation and Saudi Vision 2030.

The Riyadh edition of the CoProduction Salon will serve as a key gateway for regional and international companies seeking to invest in Saudi talent, engage in Arabic-language co-productions, or expand partnerships in the region.

About the CoProducton Salon

The Co-Production Salon is a curated B2B platform connecting top-tier producers, investors, and platforms from the Arab world and beyond. With a focus on accelerating partnerships, market intelligence, and cross-border investment in film and television, the Salon brings together vetted industry leaders to turn conversations into real deals. From high-level networking lounges to data-driven matchmaking, the Co-Production Salon is where content meets capital through perfect partnerships.