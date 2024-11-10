The Saudi Hawks and Pakistan Air Force have landed at Sakhir Air Base ahead of their presence at the much-anticipated Bahrain International Airshow, taking place 13-15 November 2024.

Known for its world-renowned aircraft flying display, Bahrain International Airshow is gearing up for its most impressive showcase yet.

A world-renowned aerobatic display team, Saudi Hawks are the Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic display team flying six BAE Hawk-equipped Mk.65. The Royal Saudi Air Force introduced the display team to highlight its capabilities, efficiency, and the ability of its pilots and technicians to showcase the aircraft and its advanced technologies.

Hot on the heels of its recent joint exercise with China, Indus Shield-Chinese, the Pakistan Air Force returns to Bahrain International Airshow to showcase its aerial excellence. Pakistan stands as the eight largest Air Force in the world and the largest Air Force of the Arabic world in terms of aircraft fleet. Its primary mandate and mission is ‘to provide, in synergy with other inter-services, the most efficient, assured and cost effective aerial defence of Pakistan’.

The Bahrain International Airshow is held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and under the supervision of His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and the Chairman of BIAS’ Supreme Organising Committee. Over 125 different types of aircraft will be showcased, providing visitors the opportunity to experience them close up, before a curated flying display of assets and aerobatic teams takes to the sky to demonstrate the latest innovations and technologies in the industry.

Family passes are available from 5 BD. For more information on the aircraft featuring in the Bahrain International Airshow, or to book your pass, please visit: airshow.bh.

About the Bahrain International Airshow

The Bahrain International Airshow, organised by the Bahrain Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and the Royal Bahraini Airforce in association with Farnborough International, is hosted at Sakhir Air Base, Kingdom of Bahrain. BIAS 2024 will take place from 13-15 November 2024.

About Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications

Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT) is the government body responsible for the development and regulation of the Kingdom’s transportation and telecommunications infrastructure and systems.

With the overarching objective of enhancing the quality of life and facilitating the movement of people and goods via land, sea, and air transport in line with the Economic Vision 2030, MTT is tasked with developing streamlined and sustainable transportation and telecommunications industries to support the Kingdom’s economic growth. To this end, MTT’s responsibilities include the development, regulation and streamlining of Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs, Ports and Maritime Affairs, Land Transport Affairs, and Bahrain Post, in addition to overseeing the development and regulation of the telecommunications industry.

About Farnborough International:

A champion of innovation, Farnborough International is the go-to destination and organisation for the pioneers of today and tomorrow.

Farnborough International runs some of the world’s most prestigious aerospace and business events, including the famous Farnborough International Airshow. Covering 20,000sqm of event space, the Exhibition and Conference Centre offers a multi-functional venue with flexible spaces and has been purpose-built for the hosting of large-scale events.

Served by strong national and international travel links, the venue can be reached in just 35 minutes by train from London Waterloo or by car from the M3. For those travelling by air, Heathrow is only 30 minutes away and Gatwick 50 minutes by car. Farnborough Airport, adjacent to the venue, is one of Europe’s leading business airports.