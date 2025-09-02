Oxford, UK – In a bold step that reaffirms Saudi Arabia’s expanding global educational footprint, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College (MBSC) brought 108 of its top graduate students to visit Oxford University as part of an intensive leadership and strategy program — signaling the Kingdom’s interest in global business education.

Hosted from August 19 to 23, this year’s program nearly doubled in size from its 2024 debut. This is a testament to the rising demand for MBSC’s unique blend of entrepreneurial education and international perspective. The program provided a curated immersion into Oxford’s academic legacy, paired with MBSC’s action-based learning ethos, creating a transformative experience for Saudi professionals.

MBSC students were welcomed at Keble and Oriel Colleges and the Saïd Business School as well as the Blavatnik School of Government, engaging in workshops and masterclasses with renowned Oxford faculty including Professor Richard Whittington, author of the best-selling Exploring Strategy textbook, and innovation scholar Professor Marc Ventresca. MBSC’s own Dr. Yasser Bhatti curated the program and led dynamic strategy sessions across Oxford’s historic and modern institutions, bridging local relevance with global application. Beyond the classroom, the program embraced Oxford’s cultural richness from guided walking tours to immersive storytelling set against centuries-old architecture and modern research infrastructure, reinforcing the value of global citizenship as a core trait of today’s entrepreneurial leader. Students also participated in a special networking session with Oxford’s Saïd Business School MENA Club, whereby the head of the club, Yousef Jadallah, helped connect Saudi, UK, and international leaders around shared opportunities.

In his keynote, MBSC Dean Professor Zeger Degraeve emphasized how international exposure and cross-cultural understanding are critical to realizing the ambitions of Vision 2030. To this end, EMBA candidate Sary Attiah commented, “At Oxford, we witnessed how the past meets the present and the present blends with the future. From historic castles and ancient colleges to a modern city and glimpses of the high-tech era, it is a distinguished mix.”

Summer@Oxford is more than a study abroad opportunity. It represents MBSC’s expanding academic footprint and its commitment to shaping future-ready, globally fluent leaders who serve as proud ambassadors for Saudi Arabia on the world stage.

With academic centers in King Abdullah Economic City and Riyadh, MBSC delivers a global-caliber education from within the Kingdom. Its learning model grounded in Babson College’s entrepreneurial approach emphasizes applied knowledge, critical thinking, and leadership agility. Through immersive programs like Summer@Oxford, MBSC equips Saudi professionals with the mindset and tools to lead confidently across industries and borders.

As part of its ongoing alignment with Vision 2030, MBSC continues to invest in transformative learning pathways that empower Saudi professionals to think boldly, act entrepreneurially, and lead with purpose.