Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Amazon Saudi Arabia today launched a 'Saudi Made' storefront on Amazon.sa, featuring thousands of local products certified by the ‘Made in Saudi’ (MIS) program. Aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the dedicated storefront promotes locally manufactured products to millions of Amazon customers, accelerating the development of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia.

The launch was announced following the signing of a Co-operation Agreement between Eng. Abdulrahman Althukair, CEO of Saudi Exports Development Authority and Abdo Chlala, Country Manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia, in the presence of His Excellency Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia. The signing ceremony was held at the ‘Made in Saudi’ Exhibition 2023, an annual event that aims to bring Saudi products closer to consumers and businesses.

Amazon’s new ‘Saudi Made’ store is a curation of thousands of locally manufactured products across a range of categories including health and personal care, grocery, home care, baby care, and beauty, offering a wide selection to customers. The store encourages shoppers to support local businesses and makes it easier for customers to find, explore, and purchase local products from across the Kingdom.

Eng. Abdulrahman Althukair, CEO of Saudi Exports Development Authority, said: “Our ‘Made in Saudi’ program is much more than a certification; it places local businesses at the heart of a collaborative community. The program plays a key role in promoting Saudi products under one unified, trusted brand, while helping them expand their reach and increase their competitiveness on the global stage. Our partnership with Amazon bolsters our commitment to enabling more brands to expand their local manufacturing, while positioning Saudi products and services as the preferred choice for domestic and international consumers.”

Thousands of local businesses have been endorsed by the MIS program’s logo and certification, representing quality and authenticity. These businesses now have the opportunity to reach Amazon customers around the world through the recently launched Global Registration Program on Amazon.sa. The program makes it easier and more seamless than ever for local businesses to sell on Amazon stores globally.

Abdo Chlala, Country Manager, Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “Today, we are very proud to be launching our dedicated Saudi Made store on Amazon.sa in partnership with the Made in Saudi program, supporting sellers of all sizes, including SMBs, within the Kingdom and further contributing to the country’s path towards a thriving digital economy. The store supports these local sellers as they expand their operations online, while endorsing thousands of local products and showcasing some of the nation’s most interesting and unique items for customers to discover. Launching the Saudi Made store is the first step towards a long-term partnership with Saudi Exports that reiterates our commitment to invest in local businesses and SMBs, providing them with the tools and services they need to succeed.”

Since the launch of Amazon.sa in 2020, the company has continued to invest in Saudi Arabia, launching services and tools to support local businesses. The company has been coordinating with Monsha’at, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, to empower this segment of the economy, with an aim to host 40,000 Saudi sellers by 2025 on Amazon.sa. Saudi sellers can take advantage of the Amazon Seller Mobile App to conduct business with more speed, ease and flexibility. Local selling partners can also select from a wide range of shipping options suited to their business needs and goals, including Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), where Amazon stores, packs, and ships products to customers, allowing businesses to reach customers faster and more efficiently.

The Saudi Made store is now live at www.amazon.sa/saudimade. For more information on how to sell on Amazon.sa, visit sell.amazon.sa, and for more information on Global Registration, visit the registration page.

