Abu Dhabi, UAE –Sandooq Al Watan has launched the Mawhibatna 2022 Study Abroad Programme, conducted by Crimson Education. The initiative helps prepare 130 high school Emirati students to apply to the world’s top universities. This is an increase of 100 students compared to last year.

The programme aims to prepare students who are planning to study abroad by building their capabilities to set a selection strategy for the universities, enabling them to develop their extra-curricular profiles, improve their academic language skills, draft applications, receive training on interview techniques, attend workshops and introductory lectures tailoring their application to major international universities. It also includes internships, SAT and ACT practice tests for admission to the US universities, writing courses, competitive preparation sessions, sprints, IELTS training sessions, lectures on entrepreneurship, and more.

H.E Hind Baker, Director General of Sandooq Al Watan stated: “Sandooq Al Watan strives to develop and empower human capital, encourage the students to innovate and strengthen the UAE National identity; with our ambitious vision, we enhance the country’s prosperity, promote sustainability, and shape a promising future for generations to come.”

Baker added: “Mawhibatna is designed to empower talented youth to discover and develop their capabilities to excel in their career readiness, boost their efficiency, and proudly play their part in strengthening our country’s economy through a specialised program developed and presented by global leaders in several sectors.”

The Mawhibatna Study Abroad Programme offers students a strong competitive edge when applying to the world’s top universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, and Ivy League universities.

Sandooq Al Watan (the National Fund) is a community initiative launched by a group of prominent Emirati businessmen that seeks to promote a sense of social cohesion in Emirati society. The initiative is in line with the UAE leadership’s vision of a sustainable future for the country and its citizens. It also reflects the private sector’s commitment to social responsibility and the positive role that Emirati businessmen and women play in supporting social development projects and plans.

Sandooq Al Watan is meant to attract investments and community contributions and utilise them to the benefit of society through a range of creative projects that would serve strategic economic and social sectors. The Fund has forged a partnership with Invest AD, who will be responsible for supervising Sandooq’s investments in a manner that will enhance and sustain its current and future activities, and guarantee long-term returns.