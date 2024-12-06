New Delhi: SanchiConnect, a specialised community for DeepTech startups, investors, enterprise partners and mentors, announced its partnership with the Alliance for Commercialisation and Innovation Research (ACIR), with the aim of enhancing the implementation and adoption of its flagship software platform, which promotes global best practices for startup incubation and acceleration. This collaboration will open doors for the adoption of SanchiConnect’s incubator digital transformation platform globally.

ACIR, a non-profit organisation renowned for its contributions to fostering entrepreneurial ecosystems and promoting innovation, will leverage SanchiSaaS to enhance the management and efficiency of its partner programs across multiple regions.

SanchiSaaS is poised to revolutionise how incubators operate, offering features such as program management, performance tracking, resource optimisation and real-time analytics. The platform provides a unified approach for managing multiple stakeholders, ensuring smooth engagement and collaboration.

Erik Azulay, Executive Director of ACIR, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "ACIR is glad to partner with Dr. Sunil and his team at SanchiConnect in promoting this new software system for managing incubation and innovation programs. As ACIR continues to support entrepreneurs and innovation ecosystems worldwide, we look forward to using this system to help our partners grow and succeed."

The adoption of SanchiSaaS by ACIR underscores its potential as a transformative tool for incubation management, bridging gaps between innovators, institutions and industry.

Dr. Sunil K. Shekhawat, Founder of SanchiConnect, highlighted the broader vision behind this collaboration, "This partnership with ACIR represents a significant milestone for SanchiConnect and our mission to empower incubators globally. By leveraging SanchiSaaS, we aim to equip innovation hubs with the tools needed to drive efficiency, foster collaboration and create scalable impact across the ecosystem."

This partnership aligns with SanchiConnect’s recent fundraising efforts, which reinforce the company’s commitment to scaling its SaaS platform and supporting the incubation ecosystem. Additionally, SanchiConnect has announced a strategic leadership realignment, appointing Baltej Singh as Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Pushpendra V. Kaushal as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to steer the company’s ambitious growth plans.